Infographic: Internet of Things generates ROI for many, but roadblocks remain

In the latest survey by Tech Pro Research, 68% of enterprise IoT users reported at least some return on investment

By | March 1, 2016, 12:37 PM PST

Less than a quarter of respondents to the latest Tech Pro Research survey said their company is currently using IoT-connected devices to collect data, but more respondents said their business plans to get into the IoT game within the next year. Respondents in those two groups reported a wide variety of uses for data insights, including predicting trends, improving products, capacity planning, R&D and security.

Among respondents whose companies who have implemented IoT data collection, 71% said that less than 20% of their IT budget goes towards those efforts, with the majority spending most of their IoT funds on software.

A takeaway here: don't expect miracles from IoT data collection. Only 22% of IoT users said they've seen clear and compelling returns after implementation.

Download the full report, Research: Big data and IOT - Benefits, drawbacks, usage trends, from Tech Pro Research. (Membership required.)

iotinfographic02252016.jpg
Image: Erik Underwood/TechRepublic

