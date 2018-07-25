Mobility

Infographic: Is a mobile app or a mobile website better for your business?

Mobile websites and apps have different advantages for organizations, according to a new infographic from MDG Advertising. Here's how to find which is right for you.

As companies make the push for a better mobile presence, many business leaders may find themselves asking whether they should work on developing a mobile app or a mobile website to best connect with customers.

A new infographic from MDG Advertising weighed the pros and cons of both, so business leaders can gain a better understanding of what would better suit their business.

Here's what you need to know.

full-graphic.jpg
Image: MDG Advertising

