Infographic: Is a mobile app or a mobile website better for your business?

As companies make the push for a better mobile presence, many business leaders may find themselves asking whether they should work on developing a mobile app or a mobile website to best connect with customers.
A new infographic from MDG Advertising weighed the pros and cons of both, so business leaders can gain a better understanding of what would better suit their business.
SEE: Mobile app development policy (Tech Pro Research)
Here's what you need to know.
Related Topics:CXO Security Hardware Software Apple Android
Laurel Deppen is the 2018 summer Editorial Intern for TechRepublic. She is a student at Western Kentucky University.
