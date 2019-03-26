Infographic: The 5 worst airports for business travel

Lack of flight availability and late flights can make traveling a nightmare. Here are the airports to avoid, and the ones to prioritize.

5 riskiest airport Wi-Fi TechRepublic's Tom Merritt counts down the top 5 riskiest wifi at airports in the U.S.

With spring in the air, so to speak, many professionals are starting to book travel plans for the season. Whether traveling to meet a client, attend a conference, or for both business and pleasure, spring is one of the most popular—and unpredictable—travel seasons, according to a Fundera report released Tuesday.

SEE: How smart tech is transforming the transportation industry (Tech Pro Research)

The report analyzed the FAA's list of US airports with the highest volume of traffic, ranking these airports using Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) airport performance data, Google Maps, and pricing information. Variables included the size of the airport, flight traffic, departure and arrival delays, airport lounges with Wi-Fi, proximity of the airport to downtown, and nearby hotel costs.

Based on these variables, the worst airport to travel through for business purposes is the Memphis International Airport (MEM). The airport supports only 14,699 annual flights, is 12 miles from downtown Memphis, and is host to only one airport lounge with Wi-Fi, according to the report.

Check out the full infographic below for the full list of the 10 best and worst US airports for business travelers in 2019:

Image: Fundera

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see