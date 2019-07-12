Infographic: What type of imposter syndrome do you suffer from?

Imposter syndrome is a common problem that can affect people in a multitude of different ways. Here's how to prevent imposter syndrome from consuming your life, according to resume.io.

Why imposter syndrome persists in the workplace, and how to deal with it The majority of employees feel inadequate or unconfident in their capabilities at some point, but an inclusive workplace can help mediate those problems.

Imposter syndrome, or the feeling of not being good enough or qualified for a certain task, can be a debilitating experience for professionals. The majority (70%) of people will experience feelings of imposter syndrome at some point in their lives, reported resume.io.

SEE: How to manage job stress: An IT leader's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

These feelings can be even more pronounced in women, according to Pauline Clance, who first determined imposter syndrome to be a clinical issue. But the lasting effects of imposter syndrome can be detrimental to all, resume.io noted.

Imposter syndrome can lead to elevated stress, increased anxiety, poor performance at work, and setbacks in career progression, resume.io found. However, imposter syndrome doesn't affect every individual in the same manner.

Based on Valerie Young's research, which identifies five distinct ways imposter syndrome sufferers tend to experience the phenomenon, resume.io created a flow chart to help people handle their imposter syndrome.

To see what kind of imposter syndrome you deal with, and how to handle it, follow the flow chart on the infographic below:

× impsoter.png

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see