Infographic: Why Americans' broken smartphone screens cost them $3.4B last year

Smartphone owners accidentally damaged more than 50 million phone screens last year, with repairs totaling $3.4 billion, according to a recent infographic from SquareTrade. The research shows the cost of phone drops, the most common types of smartphone damage, and the vast misconceptions users have about the cost of out-of-pocket repairs.
Some 66% of smartphone owners have broken their phones within the last year, according to the infographic. The most common types of damage included cracked screens (29%), scratched screens (27%), nonfunctioning batteries (22%), touchscreen issues (16%), and chipped corners/sides (16%).
Most people underestimate the cost of repairing smartphones, especially when the initial price tag of the device is so hefty. The majority (70%) of smartphone owners think a cracked screen repair costs less than $150, when for the new iPhone XS Max, a cracked screen costs $329 to repair, if you don't have AppleCare+. Business professionals with new smartphones are strongly encouraged to purchase cases, to protect both their phones and their wallets.
Check out the full infographic below:
