Infographic: Why customers change suppliers after a bad call center experience

Communication makes all the difference in the enterprise, especially when interacting with consumers. In fact, simply listening to your customers can completely alter your bottom line, according to a new infographic from CallMiner.

In 2018, 82% of customers said they would change suppliers following a bad call center experience; but 91% of customers said they would remain loyal to a supplier after a good call.

Respondents pointed to a few key reasons they switch:

A serious problem with service (32%)

Unfair treatment (28%)

Lack of timely responses (25%)

SEE: Electronic communication policy (Tech Pro Research)

The main way companies can retain customers is by making them feel valued. Customers said they would stay for a variety of reasons, between the call center staff simply knowing their service history (62%) and interacting with a more caring and polite staff (43%), the infographic noted.

For more information about how to improve customer experience, check the full infographic below:

Image: CallMiner

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see