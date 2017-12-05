Infographic: Will the rise in cybercrime actually make the internet better?

It's a dangerous digital world out there—just ask the average business. They've spent an average of 22.7% more on cybersecurity in 2017 while still suffering from 27.4% more breaches.

Seems like a losing game, doesn't it?

It is, at least according to some arguments. Cybersecurity has been called a zero-sum game, where hackers win simply by virtue of current cybersecurity tech being ineffective.

Does the current cybersecurity model encourage failure?

It boils down to simple economics: In order for cybersecurity companies to make a profit there has to be threats. If security worked too well, or if the internet underwent a drastic transformation, their products might not sell.

There are plenty of products that lessen the potential for your data to be stolen. Using a VPN, encrypted email like ProtonMail, an anonymous web search engine like DuckDuckGo, and a privacy-first browser like Brave can help.

The bottom line, however, is that data on the web is never truly safe when the internet is centralized.

How to fix cybersecurity

The solution to the ever-growing security problem isn't anything new: It's blockchain-based decentralization, at least according to CyberSecurityDegrees.com.

SEE: What is blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The future of the internet, as CyberSecurityDegrees sees it:

Uses crypto tokens that are nigh uncrackable

Doesn't require trust since everything is mathematically secured

Removes centralizing middlemen like Facebook and Google from storing massive amounts of hackable data

Is decentralized among users, businesses, and developers—no one company controls it.

If all works out, that would create an internet that's secure, open, and prepared for more innovation. The practicality of radically transforming the internet, however, may be a different story.

But let's hope something happens soon—the current cybersecurity industry simply isn't capable of defending all of us.

Image: CyberSecurityDegrees

