Search

Software

Infographic: WordPress website maintenance checklist

Here are more than 50 tips for making sure your WordPress site is running smoothly.

By | February 23, 2018, 7:03 AM PST

A WordPress site can make it easy for small businesses and tech professionals to create their own customized website or portfolio space, but requires maintenance to ensure it's running smoothly.

To help your WordPress site reach its fullest potential, Bigrock Coupons compiled a checklist of 51 tips for routine maintenance. The tips could help your site stay relevant in SEO ratings and continue to work across various platforms, the company said.

SEE: Social Media and Web Usage Policy (Tech Pro Research)

The list begins with some crucial tasks, including running a speed test and checking and repairing broken links. These can help your site run quickly for viewers, and also make sure it's running fast enough to not get dropped in Google search results.

The infographic also provides lists of items you should update and delete on a regular basis, along with other ways to boost the site's usability. View the full infographic below, and visit Bigrock Coupons' site to see further details for each item on the list.

Also see

223full.jpg
Image: Bigrock Coupons

Related Topics:

Developer Enterprise Software Open Source Software Mobility Cloud

About Olivia Krauth

Olivia Krauth is a Multiplatform Reporter at TechRepublic.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox