Intel chip vulnerabilities put millions of devices at risk of total takeover

Intel has discovered a host of security vulnerabilities affecting certain processor families, the company announced in an advisory on Monday. According to the advisory, the security flaws impact the company's Management Engine, Trusted Execution Engine, and Server Platform Services.

The bugs would allow the attacker full control over a system, giving them the ability to run code without the user knowing, or even to crash the system itself, the advisory said. As reported by ZDNet's Liam Tung, there are 11 total bugs that could potentially impact millions of devices running Intel processors.

According to the advisory, the following Intel products are affected:

6th, 7th, and 8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Xeon Processor E3-1200 v5 and v6 Product Family

Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family

Intel Xeon Processor W Family

Intel Atom C3000 Processor Family

Apollo Lake Intel Atom Processor E3900 series

Apollo Lake Intel Pentium

Celeron N and J series Processors

The flaws were originally uncovered by Mark Ermolov and Maxim Goryachy of Positive Technologies Research. The highest level vulnerabilities uncovered have to do with the Management Engine, and could allow for remote code execution of access to privileged information.

Intel has since released two detection tools—a GUI tool for Windows users and a command line tool for Linux users. Manufacturers like Dell and Lenovo have also released lists of their impacted products.

Intel's Management Engine has been the source of much contention in security circles for some time. TechRepublic columnist Jack Wallen explained the potential problems with the engine back in July 2016, noting that some of the concerns were overblown, but that there were legitimate risks.

Intel has since issued a firmware update to address some of the flaws found in the systems.

