Intel releases 11th Gen Core H-series (Tiger Lake-H) mobile processors for enthusiast and enterprise laptops

Intel wants to give laptops more power with its 11th Gen Core H-series, vPro H-series and Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors.

Image: Intel

Intel has released the 11th Generation Core H-series of mobile processors. The new Tiger Lake-H chips are designed to power laptops for enterprise power-users, digital content creators and video gaming enthusiasts. They are also designed to compete with AMD's latest Ryzen 9 5000 series chips.

Intel teased the 11th Gen Core H-series processors at CES 2021 , where the company also unveiled a line of 35-watt 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors (dubbed H35) . The Core H35-series processors have 4 cores and 8 threads and are designed for extremely thing, ultraportable gaming laptops. The latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series chips however, have up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The new chips are built using a 10-nanometer SuperFin manufacturing process (same as the H35 chips) and offer single and dual-core turbo speeds up to 5.0GHz.

Image: Intel

According to Intel, these new 11th Gen chips offer a 19% increase in multithreaded performance and 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared to the 10th Gen mobile processors. The company also said the 11th Gen Core H-series processors offer three times the total PCIe bandwidth when compared with other industry processors.

The CPU on the new chips can directly access the GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card and supports advanced processor tuning and overclocking (on some models) thanks to Intel's suite of Adaptix Technologies (Intel Speed Optimizer, Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility).

The 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processor line includes, the flagship Intel Core i9-11980HK, i9-11900H, i7-11800H, i511400H and i5-11260H.

Image: Intel

In addition to the 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors, Intel also launched new Intel vPro H-series and Xeon W-11000 mobile processors. The vPro and Xeon processors are designed for "multi-threaded, performance intensive applications" often run on enterprise mobile workstations. These chips offer IT-centric features such as Xeon + Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory, hardware-based security via Intel Hardware Shield, Intel Total Memory Encryption, end-point management with Intel Active Management Technology and optimization for AI workloads with Intel Deep Learning Boost.

The 11th Intel vPro H-series processor lines includes the flagship i9-11950H, i7-1185H and i5-11500H. The Intel Xeon W-11000 mobile processor line includes the W-11955M and W-11855M.

Image: Intel

Intel said that as of launch, it will have shipped over 1 million of the new processors to laptop manufacturers such as Acer, Dell Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Republic of Gamers, and Razer. The company also said that it is working with OEMs on over 80 laptop designs using the new chips and expects machines to begin showing up before the end of the quarter.

11th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor specs:

Willow Cove core microarchitecture (up to 8 cores & up to 16 threads)

Up to 5.0GHZ turbo with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

10nm SuperFin manufacturing process

20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes with Intel Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0 (up to 44 total PCIe lanes that include 24 PCIe Gen 3 lanes from a dedicated platform controller hub)

Thunderbolt 4 with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps

Memory support up to 128GB DDR4-3200 (up to 3200MT/s)

Discrete 6GHz Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+)

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) support

2.5G Intel Ethernet connections I225 (Foxville) support

Dual Embedded Display Port (eDP) integrated for power-optimized companion display



IPU6SE integrated for high fidelity MIPI support

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) support



Intel Speed Optimizer



Per Core Voltage Control (on 11th Gen Core H-Series i9-11980HK)

AVX2/512 Offset/Voltage override (on 11th Gen Core H-Series i9-11980HK)



CPU Internal BCLK Option

