Intel's new Optane 800P SSD brings super fast storage at a hefty price

Intel has announced a new Optane 800P SSD, which uses Intel's Optane technology to speed up app loading times and reduce latency.

The high performance of the Optane 800P comes at a price—it starts at $129 for only 58GB of storage.

Intel has announced the release of a new product in its Optane SSD line, the Optane 800P, which is designed to bring Intel's Optane technology to a wider audience.

Other Optane drives, such as the 900P and data center-class Optane drives, aren't ideal for consumers or regular workstations due to their high price point: The smallest 900P (280GB) starts at $329. That doesn't mean the 800P is going to be much more affordable: NewEgg currently has it priced at $129 for 58GB, and $199 for 118GB.

Don't dismiss the Optane 800P yet, though: It's an impressive piece of hardware that could give a boost to workstations or personal computers that do a lot of heavy lifting, whether using memory-intensive software like Adobe Creative Cloud products or playing games.

Optane 800P specs

Despite its high price point, the Optane 800P is impressive. It's built on the back of Intel's Optane technology, which Intel markets as a new form of memory with "high throughput, low latency, high quality of service, and high endurance." High endurance seems to be a big selling point for the 800P—it's protected with a five-year warranty, which is uncommon for SSD drives.

Optane is a combination of hardware and software that Intel uses to reduce latency and cache essential data. It was first used in system-accelerating memory modules that stored frequently used apps for faster retrieval. Now, as a full-fledged SSD, the speed of the memory modules should apply to an entire drive.

And what Intel is offering is fast:

Sequential read speeds up to 1450 Mb/s, sequential write speeds up to 650 Mb/s

7 µs read latency, 18 µs write

Random read up to 250000 IOPS, random write up to 145000 IOP

All of that performance is packed into a tiny PCIe 3.0 device that's only three inches long and less than an inch wide, so it will fit in a desktop or a portable computer.

58GB and 118GB may not seem like a lot of storage space, but it's more than enough to store an operating system (Windows 10 takes up 20GB) and several frequently used applications.

Tests performed by Gizmodo found that the 800P excelled at larger, more complex tasks, making it perfect for those who need a lot of local computing power for large databases, graphics and video files, or the latest games.

