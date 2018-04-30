Intel's Saffron suite uses AI to boost QA in software development, manufacturing

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The Intel Saffron AI Quality and Maintenance Decision Support Suite uses associative memory learning and reasoning to improve product quality, maintenance planning, and supply chain optimization.

The Intel Saffron AI Suite is meant to be used by technical operations teams in the manufacturing, aerospace, and software industries.

On Monday, Intel released the Intel Saffron AI Quality and Maintenance Decision Support Suite, a set of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software applications that tap associative memory learning and reasoning to make work easier for technical operations teams in the manufacturing, aerospace, and software industries.

The Intel Saffron AI Suite can bring faster, more accurate data-driven insights that can help enterprises resolve issues faster, according to a press release. It can also be used to improve product quality, maintenance planning, and supply chain optimization.

The suite includes two software applications. The first, Similarity Advisor, finds the closest match to the issue under review across both resolved and open cases, the release noted. It can then find the best paths to resolution based on those past cases, and identify duplicate cases to prevent backlogs. The second, Classification Advisor, automatically classifies work into pre-set categories to speed up reporting and increase accuracy, as well as improve operations planning, according to the release.

The Intel Saffron AI Suite can analyze structured and unstructured text data sets to identify patterns and trends, allowing operations teams to make better decisions, the release said. It works by surfacing information about previous issues and how they were resolved that are typically difficult to search. The system also learns from variable and incomplete data, and does not require a trained statistical model, the release said.

"Customers including Accenture, a major aircraft manufacturing company and even Intel are already receiving tremendous value from Intel Saffron AI software," Gayle Sheppard, vice president and general manager of Saffron AI Group at Intel, said in the release. "It digs into disparate data sources to surface customers' best practices, providing them with the meaningful insights needed to resolve issues faster."

