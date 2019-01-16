iOS dominates the corporate mobile device world

Apple is the top platform choice among CIOs, according to a recent Piper Jaffray report. Some 50% of CIOs reported supporting iOS on their corporate devices, followed by 29% who support Android, 19% who cited Windows, and only 1% who said BlackBerry, according to the report.

After surveying 110 CIOs across 10 industries, the report found that 54% of CIOs also chose iOS devices as the best option to give employees. Some 28% said they supplied Android-based hardware, 14% said they chose a Windows device to disperse, and only 1% said they gave employees BlackBerry phones, the report found.

SEE: BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy template download (Tech Pro Research)

Apple's iPhone is also the primary bring your own device (BYOD) policy choice for workers, according to the report. This suggests that most employees use iPhones as their personal devices as well.

"Apple's iPhone is the primary BYOD choice for their workforce. One of the CIOs pointed to an ongoing uptick in spending on tablets for both field and corporate employees, for which they have standardized on iPad," the analysts wrote, as cited in Yahoo Finance. "While AAPL has dealt with recent weakness, primarily for iPhone in China and other emerging markets, we are seeing positive trends for the company at the enterprise level."

Additionally, CIOs reported plans to increase investments in Apple products over the next year, according to the report. Some 54% of respondents said they will spend more on Apple iOS, 22% said they plan to invest more in Android, and 20% of CIOs said they plan to use more Windows devices.

These numbers are somewhat of a surprise, given that Android devices make up about 55% of the US market share, compared to 44% for Apple devices, according to Statista. Apple has been a dominant force in the smart technology sphere for over a decade. However, with a recent cut to its Q1 revenue outlook due to weakening iPhone sales, particularly in China, the tide may be turning.

To see what business pros can expect from Apple in 2019, check out this TechRepublic article.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Apple iOS is the most supported platform among CIOs, with 54% of CIOs choosing Apple as the supplier for corporate devices. — Piper Jaffray, 2019

Apple iPhone is the primary choice among employees complying with a bring your own device (BYOD) policy. — Piper Jaffray, 2019

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see