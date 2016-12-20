iPhone 8: Apple's curved plastic display and other rumors

Image: James Martin/CNET

One of the most famous stories about the origin of the iPhone is that, one month before its release, Steve Jobs demanded that the screen be made out of glass instead of plastic. The reason for this was that the prototype Jobs was carrying had a plastic screen, and suffered multiple scratches from other items in his pocket.

However, a recent leak shows that Apple might be turning back to plastic for the next iPhone screen in order to produce a phone with a curved display. According to the Korea Herald, the iPhone 8 will feature a plastic OLED screen that is curved.

The Korea Herald cited a source familiar with the matter, who said: "The OLED version of the new iPhone will all be curved as Apple ordered all plastic OLED—not glass—from Samsung Display. Samsung is capable of supplying a little less than 100 million units of curved OLED displays to Apple."

The Korea Herald's source also noted that new sensing technology enabled by the design may or may not be adopted by Apple. If so, it could enable new capabilities for touch input in different parts of the device.

Another major screen rumor surrounding the iPhone 8 is that it may be manufactured with an edgeless screen. This would likely force Apple to remove the bezels at the top and bottom of the display, and make the switch to a virtual home button instead of a physical one. This would also mean that the Touch ID sensor and camera would need to be integrated into the screen.

Even though current rumors suggest a plastic screen, some have suggested that the iPhone model coming in 2017 will feature an all-glass body. Previous models like the iPhone 4 and 5 utilized a glass body, but the recent iPhone 6, 6S, and 7 all relied on aluminum casings.

Additionally, other rumors include an A11 chip for faster processing, long-range wireless charging, and iris scanning as an additional security measure.

A new report claims that the iPhone 8, set to release in 2017, could feature a curved plastic OLED display. Apple's new iPhone could also include an edgeless display that is all glass, meaning many other components would need to be integrated into the screen. Wireless charging, iris scanning, faster processing, and a glass bodies are other rumors that surround the iPhone 8.

