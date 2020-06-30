IT help desk makeover: Key steps to improve customer satisfaction

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

The more effort and energy technical staff invest upfront properly structuring and updating tickets, the more exponential the rewards later.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's tempting, in the heat of the typical support technician's day, to enter minimal information in service tickets to speed resolution. After all, closing tickets quickly is the goal, right? Fifteen years of industry consulting experience, however, has taught me the opposite is true. It's important to take a little time to compose and update tickets properly.



Certainly, it's counterintuitive. But experts on speed regularly advise anyone willing to listen that, to go fast, first you must learn to go slow. This isn't a Buddhist lesson, no, just an admonition, in this case, to carefully collect and enter specific information when working service tickets on a help desk.

SEE: Slow down: How adjusting service ticket behaviors can improve end user satisfaction (TechRepublic Premium)



The problem is taking a pause, even a momentary one, seems counterproductive and an unnecessary delay. As most support professionals know, a ferocious and gnawing anxiety begs for immediate and swift action when working the help desk.

Customer satisfaction

Clients and end users will prove better satisfied, less angry and happier, though, if technicians take a moment to properly structure service tickets, enter thoughtful status updates and finish resolving issues by specifying resolution information that proves critical in building an effective knowledge base potentially enabling a teammate to more quickly solve the same issue in the future.

Of course, none of those benefits appear remotely tangential or directly applicable when a technician is on the phone providing support to an angry executive or unhappy user. Unable to connect to corporate resources via a VPN, print or perform another of myriad common but important functions, end users typically become frustrated, which increases stress associated with the interaction, compounds the situation and encourages technicians to take shortcuts.



Don't do it. Trust the workflows built into ticketing systems. They pay off over time, and the more effort and energy technical staff invest upfront properly structuring and updating tickets, the more exponential the rewards later.

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

SEE: Slow down: How adjusting service ticket behaviors can improve end user satisfaction (TechRepublic Premium)

Critical service ticket components

Focus particular attention on all the following basic but critical service ticket components:

Enter correct contact information

Provide complete summary lines

Include accurate, additional relevant information in the ticket body

SEE: Slow down: How adjusting service ticket behaviors can improve end user satisfaction (TechRepublic Premium)

Contact Information

Begin with ticket creation. Such fundamentals seem obvious, but consultancies often have to issue service credits and corporate support desks apologies because a technician billed ACME Plumbing Inc. instead of ACME Plumbing Supply for service or contacted the wrong John Smith. Get the company and end user information correct. Confirm the end user's contact information to ensure the information listed is current.

When technicians take the time to mind the details customers and end users will be more appreciative, and CSAT ratings will reward the efforts. Download the full TechRepublic Premium article Slow down: How adjusting service ticket behaviors can improve end user satisfaction for even more tips on how to improve your help desk behaviors.