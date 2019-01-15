Jamie Foxx talks tech during HANDL launch event at CES 2019

Academy Award and Grammy-winning actor Jamie Foxx hosted the HANDL New York launch party at The Mansion at MGM Grand during CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

In Foxx's inimitable blend of comedy, brilliance and irreverence, he took a break from the HANDL party to talk to TechRepublic and share his philosophy on tech and what he loves about the new HANDL line of smartphone cases.

If you like the idea of a pop-up grip, but you don't want an add-on accessory stuck to the back of your phone, then HANDL is the perfect case. HANDL is the brainchild of Allen Hirsch, who has his own claim to fame as a prolific artist whose works include the inaugural portrait of President Bill Clinton that hangs in the National Portrait Gallery.

The HANDL cases have a grip system that lies flat against the back of the case when not in use and also functions as kickstand. They're easy to use and appealing to look at and to touch, created out of a variety of tactile materials including fabric, leather and sleek plastic.

Image: Derek Poore/TechRepublic

Foxx said he appreciates that he can choose from four different textures and that it doesn't feel like his phone will slip out of his hand when he's holding it, thanks to the built-in grip feature. The kickstand is a favorite feature of his. "When you're doing your FaceTime or you're trying to watch a movie or whatever, [it's a] simple little apparatus but it means so much. So, it's really a cool product," Foxx said.

"Then the way Allen [Hirsch] designed it, it's so ... I mean, the art of what he's created I thought was pretty amazing, too," Foxx said.

Tech in general helps people be more creative, Foxx said.

"I'm gonna tell you what's great about tech. My daughter's 10 years old, all right? Her niece, nephew, 12 and 16. They are more tech savvy than I am," Foxx said. "I allow them to play their games, right, but I also make them every day, 15, 30 minutes to an hour, show me something educational and what's interesting about tech is, is that everybody can be involved in the creative process. My kids love the different games, I won't say all the games that they love but I said, 'Why don't you start thinking about creating your own?' And so, I think, the tech world, like I said, it's infinite and that's the most incredible thing about it because you're so excited about what the next step is in our technological stratosphere."

The new line of HANDL cases will be available at retail later in 2019. The cases are priced at $39.99, $49.99 and $59.99, with plans to add an ultra-luxury line of designs in 2020. Every case supports wireless charging, and is said to be sturdy enough to protect the phone from 8-foot drops.

