We showcase some of the best online courses to learn software development and computer programming with Java. Learn more about Java coding.

Java is one of the most prevalent programming languages today, and knowing it can open up new career opportunities in software development and related fields. One of the best and most convenient ways to learn Java is through online courses. This guide will feature some of the top online courses to learn Java from TechRepublic Academy, Coursera, and Udemy.

Whether you are a beginner looking to break into software development or experienced and looking to pad your resume while expanding your skillset, investing your time and a bit of money into these online programming courses can help you achieve your goals.

The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle

The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle from TechRepublic Academy combines nine programming courses and 70 hours of developer education into one affordable package. Its various developer classes can get newbies acquainted with the Java framework and expand their knowledge until they become experts, making it the perfect choice for someone looking towards a long-term career in software development. And while it does contain a ton of content, the fact that The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle comes in an online class format means you can work at your own pace.

This bundled collection of Java classes from TR Academy includes:

Introduction to Java.

Java Basics: Learn to Code the Right Way

JavaFX: Learn to Build Powerful Client Applications

Java Web Technologies: Become a Java Web Developer

Oracle Certification Prep Course: Become a Java Engineer

Become a Junior Java Software Developer

The Complete Java & Android Studio Course for Beginners

Get Up & Running with Apache Maven

Oracle Certification Readiness: Mastering Java for Beginners & Experts

The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle

TechRepublic Academy has another set of Java classes for those looking to increase their developer education: The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle. Over 400 students are enrolled in this Java framework bundle from TR Academy, which is comprised of 11 programming courses that take 38 hours to complete.

Purchase The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle for one low price from TR Academy, and you can access a wide variety of Java classes to help you progress from beginner to expert levels, such as:

Introduction to Java: Master Java Fundamentals

Build Desktop Applications with Java Swing

Build Web Applications with Java, Springboot, & Vaadin

Databases with Java

Java Design Patterns

Java Intermediate

Java Lambda Expressions

Java Multi-Threading Programming

JavaFX: Build Beautiful User Interfaces

Master Advanced Java Concepts

Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master

Java Programming for Complete Beginners

The Java Bootcamp Bundle

Join the 100-plus students enrolled in The Java Bootcamp Bundle from TR Academy, and you will unlock access to 10 programming classes that take 10 hours to complete. The bundle’s online classes on the Java framework include:

Java Introduction

Java Basics

Java Objects

Comparisons & Flow Control Structures

Arrays

Inheritance 101

Intro to Java Interfaces

Exceptions Classes Explained

Collections 101

Inner Classes

Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Would you like to become a software engineer? First, you must learn the fundamentals of programming and software development. Where can you acquire such knowledge? Through Duke University’s Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization on Coursera.

A whopping 288,000 plus students are enrolled in this online class designed for beginners looking to kickstart their developer education. The specialization includes the following Java courses:

Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software

Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data

Java Programming: Principles of Software Design

Java Programming: Build a Recommendation System

Students must execute a hands-on project to complete the specialization and earn a certificate.

Introduction to Java

Beginners should find the Introduction to Java online class on Coursera right up their alley. The introductory Java course offered by LearnQuest is part of the Core Java Specialization. Complete it and LearnQuest’s subsequent Java Bootcamps to gain the skills and expertise needed to enjoy a career as an IT developer.

Introduction to Java is geared towards anyone who wants to learn the programming language, plus application developers, programmers, and technical managers. Once complete, you will be able to write simple Java code, incorporate branches and loops, identify the framework’s benefits, and more. The first week of the programming class offers an introduction to Java. The second week covers Java language fundamentals and primitive types, and the third week wraps up with writing simple expressions, branching, looping, etc.

Core Java Specialization

As mentioned, LearnQuest’s Core Java Specialization on Coursera is a series of programming classes that can give you the necessary skills to become an IT developer. It includes four Java courses that consist of several hands-on exercises to give students real-world experience:

Introduction to Java

Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java

Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java

Java Class Library

Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software

Duke University offers Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software through Coursera. Designed for students looking to boost their problem-solving capabilities and programming skills, this developer class teaches how to design algorithms, write and debug programs, and more.

Over 350,000 students are enrolled in Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software. The developer class consists of modules on fundamental Java syntax and semantics, strings in Java, and CSV files and basic statistics. The final module has students complete a mini project where they must build a program that analyzes CSV files to determine the popularity of baby names.

Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master

Over 51,000 students have enrolled in the Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master course on Udemy. The Java course features over 61 hours of on-demand video, and some of the biggest names, including Nasdaq and Volkswagen, have offered it to their employees to enhance their programming knowledge and software development skills.

Some of the 31 sections in Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master include:

Setup Java Environment

Features and Architecture

Operator and Expressions

String Class and Printing

Object-Oriented Programming

Conditional Statements

Inner Classes

Interface

Multithreading

Lambda Expressions

Network Programming

Once finished with the online course, you will have the skills needed to build your own Java applications, which can advance your career as a software developer.

Java Programming Masterclass

Udemy’s Java Programming Masterclass features over 118 hours of on-demand video to help you become a computer programmer. Beyond sharpening your Java skills, the Programming Masterclass will give you a certification that can put your resume at the top of the pile when applying for developer positions.

The Java Programming Masterclass is not all theory, as it includes 53 coding exercises to help students practice their skills as they learn. Some of its 41 sections include:

IntelliJ Basics

Expressions and Statements

Control Flow

Nested Classes and Types

Streams

JavaFX

Debugging and Unit Testing

Databases

Java Programming for Complete Beginners

The Java Programming for Complete Beginners course from Udemy has over 33 hours of on-demand video, plus plenty of puzzles and exercises to help you get familiar with the programming language and ace your interviews.

Over 211,000 students have taken this Java course that includes sections on object-oriented programming, conditionals, loops, reference types, arrays, and more.

Final Thoughts

Your desired career as a Java developer is much closer than you think. Take one or more of the courses above, and you will gain the Java programming skills and knowledge you need to make employers notice.

