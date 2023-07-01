Java is one of the most prevalent programming languages today, and knowing it can open up new career opportunities in software development and related fields. One of the best and most convenient ways to learn Java is through online courses. This guide will feature some of the top online courses to learn Java from TechRepublic Academy, Coursera, and Udemy.
Whether you are a beginner looking to break into software development or experienced and looking to pad your resume while expanding your skillset, investing your time and a bit of money into these online programming courses can help you achieve your goals.
Jump to:
- The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle
- The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle
- The Java Bootcamp Bundle
- Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
- Introduction to Java
- Core Java Specialization
- Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software
- Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master
- Java Programming Masterclass
The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle
The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle from TechRepublic Academy combines nine programming courses and 70 hours of developer education into one affordable package. Its various developer classes can get newbies acquainted with the Java framework and expand their knowledge until they become experts, making it the perfect choice for someone looking towards a long-term career in software development. And while it does contain a ton of content, the fact that The Complete 2023 Java Coder Bundle comes in an online class format means you can work at your own pace.
This bundled collection of Java classes from TR Academy includes:
- Introduction to Java.
- Java Basics: Learn to Code the Right Way
- JavaFX: Learn to Build Powerful Client Applications
- Java Web Technologies: Become a Java Web Developer
- Oracle Certification Prep Course: Become a Java Engineer
- Become a Junior Java Software Developer
- The Complete Java & Android Studio Course for Beginners
- Get Up & Running with Apache Maven
- Oracle Certification Readiness: Mastering Java for Beginners & Experts
The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle
TechRepublic Academy has another set of Java classes for those looking to increase their developer education: The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle. Over 400 students are enrolled in this Java framework bundle from TR Academy, which is comprised of 11 programming courses that take 38 hours to complete.
Purchase The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle for one low price from TR Academy, and you can access a wide variety of Java classes to help you progress from beginner to expert levels, such as:
- Introduction to Java: Master Java Fundamentals
- Build Desktop Applications with Java Swing
- Build Web Applications with Java, Springboot, & Vaadin
- Databases with Java
- Java Design Patterns
- Java Intermediate
- Java Lambda Expressions
- Java Multi-Threading Programming
- JavaFX: Build Beautiful User Interfaces
- Master Advanced Java Concepts
- Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master
- Java Programming for Complete Beginners
The Java Bootcamp Bundle
Join the 100-plus students enrolled in The Java Bootcamp Bundle from TR Academy, and you will unlock access to 10 programming classes that take 10 hours to complete. The bundle’s online classes on the Java framework include:
- Java Introduction
- Java Basics
- Java Objects
- Comparisons & Flow Control Structures
- Arrays
- Inheritance 101
- Intro to Java Interfaces
- Exceptions Classes Explained
- Collections 101
- Inner Classes
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Would you like to become a software engineer? First, you must learn the fundamentals of programming and software development. Where can you acquire such knowledge? Through Duke University’s Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization on Coursera.
A whopping 288,000 plus students are enrolled in this online class designed for beginners looking to kickstart their developer education. The specialization includes the following Java courses:
- Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software
- Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data
- Java Programming: Principles of Software Design
- Java Programming: Build a Recommendation System
Students must execute a hands-on project to complete the specialization and earn a certificate.
Introduction to Java
Beginners should find the Introduction to Java online class on Coursera right up their alley. The introductory Java course offered by LearnQuest is part of the Core Java Specialization. Complete it and LearnQuest’s subsequent Java Bootcamps to gain the skills and expertise needed to enjoy a career as an IT developer.
Introduction to Java is geared towards anyone who wants to learn the programming language, plus application developers, programmers, and technical managers. Once complete, you will be able to write simple Java code, incorporate branches and loops, identify the framework’s benefits, and more. The first week of the programming class offers an introduction to Java. The second week covers Java language fundamentals and primitive types, and the third week wraps up with writing simple expressions, branching, looping, etc.
Core Java Specialization
As mentioned, LearnQuest’s Core Java Specialization on Coursera is a series of programming classes that can give you the necessary skills to become an IT developer. It includes four Java courses that consist of several hands-on exercises to give students real-world experience:
- Introduction to Java
- Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java
- Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java
- Java Class Library
Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software
Duke University offers Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software through Coursera. Designed for students looking to boost their problem-solving capabilities and programming skills, this developer class teaches how to design algorithms, write and debug programs, and more.
Over 350,000 students are enrolled in Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software. The developer class consists of modules on fundamental Java syntax and semantics, strings in Java, and CSV files and basic statistics. The final module has students complete a mini project where they must build a program that analyzes CSV files to determine the popularity of baby names.
Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master
Over 51,000 students have enrolled in the Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master course on Udemy. The Java course features over 61 hours of on-demand video, and some of the biggest names, including Nasdaq and Volkswagen, have offered it to their employees to enhance their programming knowledge and software development skills.
Some of the 31 sections in Learn Java Programming – Beginner to Master include:
- Setup Java Environment
- Features and Architecture
- Operator and Expressions
- String Class and Printing
- Object-Oriented Programming
- Conditional Statements
- Inner Classes
- Interface
- Multithreading
- Lambda Expressions
- Network Programming
Once finished with the online course, you will have the skills needed to build your own Java applications, which can advance your career as a software developer.
Java Programming Masterclass
Udemy’s Java Programming Masterclass features over 118 hours of on-demand video to help you become a computer programmer. Beyond sharpening your Java skills, the Programming Masterclass will give you a certification that can put your resume at the top of the pile when applying for developer positions.
The Java Programming Masterclass is not all theory, as it includes 53 coding exercises to help students practice their skills as they learn. Some of its 41 sections include:
- IntelliJ Basics
- Expressions and Statements
- Control Flow
- Nested Classes and Types
- Streams
- JavaFX
- Debugging and Unit Testing
- Databases
Java Programming for Complete Beginners
The Java Programming for Complete Beginners course from Udemy has over 33 hours of on-demand video, plus plenty of puzzles and exercises to help you get familiar with the programming language and ace your interviews.
Over 211,000 students have taken this Java course that includes sections on object-oriented programming, conditionals, loops, reference types, arrays, and more.
Final Thoughts
Your desired career as a Java developer is much closer than you think. Take one or more of the courses above, and you will gain the Java programming skills and knowledge you need to make employers notice.