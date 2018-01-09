Jeb Corliss: Setting goals is essential for success

"A lot of people live a semi-unconscious life," says wingsuit pilot and entrepreneur Jeb Corliss. "They're reacting to the environment in which they live."

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with Corliss to discuss why goal-setting and figuring out your passion is important for success.

Rather than just looking for a job to make money, people should ask themselves 'What is my purpose in life? Who am I? What is the point of my existence?' "Once you ask yourself those questions, you start really trying to hone in on who you are as a human being, and what will actually bring you happiness," Corliss said.

SEE: How to set SMART goals

Once a person finds what they like to do if people aren't paying them to do it, then they will find their dream and passion. "When you find that thing that you're super passionate about, all you have to do is have the courage to go do it," he said.

In some instances, people will have to have another job to support themselves, but once they do something they're genuinely passionate about, they'll put everything into it, he said. Once a person puts everything into something, then they get good at it, and then people will pay them to do it.

Find out your purpose, and then focus your energy on it, Corliss said.

Find out The Next Big Thing and subscribe to TechRepublic's newsletter. Subscribe

Also see