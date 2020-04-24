Kapersky offers free cybersecurity training to assist teams working remotely

Telecommuting comes with its own set of cybersecurity risks. Kaspersky has announced a free training module to help remote teams make more informed cybersecurity decisions.

In recent years, massive data breaches have become all too common as cybercriminal activities become increasingly advanced. As a result, billions of people worldwide have had their personal data exposed due to network vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, these data breaches result in myriad consequences for the companies involved as well as their employees. Current and prospective clients in the market may think twice about doing business with an organization after such an incident. Internally, data paints a starkly stressful picture for employees at companies scrambling to pick up the pieces after a breach.

The risk of these breaches only increases as teams transition to remote work and add third-parties to existing networks. That said, millions of people have been forced to quickly make the switch from the on-premise workplace to the remote office due to the coronavirus pandemic. To further complicate matters, there is often a steep learning curve for teams with little to no experience working remotely prior to this outbreak. Now, companies are looking too proactively beef up their security systems to prevent these massive data breaches.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

To assist, Kapersky recently announced it would be rolling out a free online training module to teach remote workers the fundamentals of cybersecurity and more. "Good cyber-hygiene," as the company likes to call these practices, is crucial in our current digital environment, especially for newly remote teams.

"Our training courses are based on these real-life situations to ensure we make them as useful as possible and demonstrate how even simple actions of each employee allows a company to be a responsible partner for its customers," said Kaspersky security awareness marketing representative Elena Molchanova in a press release.

The 30-minute course called "Stay safe, Stay secure" covers two general areas: Physical safety and cybersafety. The physical safety component will focus on ways individuals can reduce their risk of contracting the coronavirus. The cybersafety component is curated to teach employees the best online practices to protect themselves and the company from cybercriminals.

SEE: Windows 10 security: A guide for business leaders (TechRepublic Premium)

As part of the training, employees will be brought up to speed on modern IT security and teach individuals how they can create secure remote work conditions at their home office. This training platform was created in partnership with the adaptive learning company, Area9 Lyceum. The courses utilize an adaptive learning strategy to promote engagement and help employees retain these vital skills.

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see