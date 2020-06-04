Kettering University announces online data science master's program

Data scientist positions are in high demand at the moment. The online class is ideal for working professionals looking to further their education in this booming industry.

Data scientist positions are in high-demand across industries right now. In LinkedIn's recent analysis of top emerging jobs, data scientists ranked third behind artificial intelligence engineers and robotics engineers. The hiring platform saw a 56% increase in US data scientists positions between 2018 and 2019. Data scientists are poised for even greater demand as more companies look to leverage data and embrace digital transformation. To help meet the surging demand for these positions, Kettering University recently announced an online data science master's program.

"At Kettering, we take pride in the cutting-edge STEM programs we offer that develop the science leaders of today and tomorrow," said Dr. Christine M. Wallace, vice president for Kettering Global. "Our new Master of Science in Data Science aligns with our university's mission to prepare students for lives of extraordinary leadership and service by linking transformative experiential learning opportunities to rigorous academic programs in engineering, science, mathematics, and business."

The new Master of Science in Data Science online program is designed to merge statistical and data management with the latest in modern computing technologies. The program is focused on empowering the next generation of data scientists with the skills to create and manage data sets and use this information to incorporate new technologies and guide organizational objectives.

Overall, the master's program consists of 40-credit hours spread across nine total courses. As part of the curriculum, students will have the opportunity to take on a data science research project, engage in a data science internship, or fully develop a capstone project. Kettering will offer year-round sessions. The program is now accepting applications.

"Being able to create and shape data is vital in today's world and will only continue to become more important as we deal with issues like this pandemic, the economy and how business will look in the future," Wallace said. "Those who can transform information will be invaluable resources for their companies and organizations."

