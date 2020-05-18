Learn Go with these online training courses and tutorials

These online Go courses can help both novice coders and expert developers learn the Go programming language.

Go (sometimes called Golang) is an open source project and programming language developed at Google and released in 2012. Its popularity has grown in part because many open-source tools used in modern data centers are based on Go. It was associated with the highest-paid roles in Dice 2019 Salary Report and lead the list of "languages to learn" on a 2020 survey by HackerEarth . Major companies, such as Google, Uber, Dropbox, IBM, Twitch, Netflix, use Go. Whether you're a developer who's new to the language or someone looking to refresh your skills, these online Go courses and training materials from TechRepublic Academy, LinkedIn Learning, and Udemy can help you learn both basic and advanced techniques for Go programming.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

The Complete Google Go Developer Master Class Bundle

From the TechRepublic Academy course description: "Level up your Go programming skills and work toward a lucrative coding career with this beginner-friendly course! From the basic Go commands to creating your own blog, this course offers a comprehensive look at what it takes to start creating real programming projects using Google's famed Go programming language."

Learn Google Go - Golang Programming for Beginners

From the TechRepublic Academy course description: "Go language is an open source programming language that was developed at Google to simplify many programming tasks. It's an excellent language to add to your coding repertoire and may help you separate yourself from other programmers of similar ability. In this course, you'll learn the syntax of Go, and how to streamline your programs using Go's efficient functionality."

Learn How To Code: Google's Go Programming Language

From the TechRepublic Academy course description: "Go is an open source programming language developed by Google that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. It attempts to combine the ease of an interpreted, dynamically typed language with the efficiency and safety of a statically typed, compiled language. Ultimately, it speeds up the programming process, and this course will teach you all you need to know to work with Go."

Learning Go By David Gassner

From the LinkedIn Learning course description: "This course is designed to help developers get started with Go, covering its core language elements and syntax. David Gassner introduces tools and skills used in a Go workflow-including Go Playground, an online tool that takes Go development off the desktop. He also covers basic programming tasks: managing values, using math operators, storing values as complex types, and managing program flow. Plus, learn how to structure Go code for maximum readability and performance, read and write files, and make simple web requests."

Go Essential Training with Miki Tebeka

From the LinkedIn Learning description: "This course is designed to help developers be productive with Go, starting with the essentials of the syntax. Learn the basics of Go basic types such as numbers and strings; working with conditionals and loops; creating object-oriented code with structs and methods; and handling errors. Instructor Miki Tebeka also emphasizes the concurrency features such as goroutines and channels, and connectivity features for networking with APIs and databases. For the final project, Mika shows you how to build a highly concurrent server that combines everything you've learned into one elegant solution powered by Go."

Learn How To Code: Google's Go (golang) Programming Language Created by Todd McLeod

From Udemy course description: "This course is perfect for both beginners and experienced developers. The course is full of examples, hands-on exercises, solutions to the hands-on exercises, and an amazing code repository This course is taught by one of the world's leading Go Programming Trainers, Todd McLeod. Todd was the first university professor in America to teach Go at the university level. Todd has taught over 1.65 Million students how to use the Go Programming Language. This course is tried, tested, and proven to train beginners and experienced developers how to use Go."