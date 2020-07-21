Learn the foundations of Scrum to become an effective project manager

Become an in-demand project manager with this Scrum certification training.

Few careers offer the excitement, flexibility, and opportunities for advancement as project management. Once considered to be members of a relatively niche subcategory of large-scale management and development, project managers have become some of the most important and relied upon professionals in business--commanding top salaries as they help companies of all sizes innovate products, reduce waste, and streamline productivity.

In order to land the best positions in the industry, you need to have the right project management certifications on your resume. As one of the leading management frameworks in the world, Scrum is a must-have tool for any current or aspiring project management pro, and the Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle will help you get certified for just $29.99.

Unlike other project management methodologies that rely on abstract team-building exercises that don't translate into real-world scenarios, Scrum is a highly intuitive problem-solving system that implements the scientific method and multiple levels of empiricism.

Through a variety of lessons that utilize real-world examples, the Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle will demystify the world of Scrum and help you earn higher salaries through seven hours of content that will teach you how to more effectively manage projects and teams in a variety of scenarios.

After an introduction to Scrum fundamentals and its basic terminology, you'll prepare for several in-demand Scrum certifications through training that focuses on inspiring teams, developing products and services under pressure, reducing financial waste by eliminating needless elements of a project, creating superior development strategies that can help your team hit deadlines, and more.

There is also a wide range of material that touches on integrable methodologies and frameworks that can be used to enhance Scrum, including Agile and Kanban. Plus, you'll have unlimited access to each course 24/7 for life.

If you're already somewhat familiar with Scrum and looking to enhance your skillset, the certification prep bundle includes a top-rated Scrum Advanced course that focuses on the more nuanced elements of software development and program management. Through 35 lectures, you'll learn how to implement advanced Scrum techniques in order to run multiple teams at once, explain complex topics using easy-to-understand language, and coach others in order to help them achieve their goals.

Become an in-demand project manager by adding Scrum to your resume.