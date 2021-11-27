Learn to code for just $12 during this Black Friday sale: No experience needed

Learning to code is often much easier and far less expensive than you may think, even if you have a full-time job. You just need the right courses, and you're set.

Learning to code can be a whole lot easier than you might imagine, even if you have no experience. And since there is a very real shortage of skilled tech workers, there's no question that average programmer salaries will remain stable or continue to rise.

You can start with the crowd favorite, "Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3," which was rated 4.7 out of five stars by former students. Instructor Jonas Schmedtmann worked his way through a master's degree in engineering designing websites he created with skills he taught himself. Now he truly enjoys sharing his expertise with others.

"The Complete 2022 Web Developer Project Bootcamp" will allow you to build upon what you've learned. It offers a lot of practice and hands-on experience.

Annual JavaScript developer salaries average more than $100,000, and it's one of the easier-to-learn programming languages. You'll get more than 20 hours of content in both "The Complete Full-Stack JavaScript Course" and "JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp."

Python is even easier to learn and always in huge demand. The first part of "Python Programming, CS, Algorithms & Data Structures" teaches you the language, while the second concentrates on algorithms, data structures and more.

The infrastructure for websites driven by databases and using various types of forms is provided by Django, which saves an enormous amount of time by using existing components rather than creating all of them from scratch. "Django 2 & Python: The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp" shows you how. "Django 2 & Python: The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp" will give you even more hands-on practice.

"Beginners R Programming: Data Science and Machine Learning" will teach you how to code in C#, among many other things, and you'll learn about artificial intelligence in "The Deep Learning Masterclass: Classify Images with Keras." Once you've acquired some coding basics, you'll be ready for "Learn Flutter & Dart: Complete App Development Projects."

