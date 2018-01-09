Lenovo announces new X1 laptops, tablets, and Google-powered smart speaker for CES 2018

CES 2018 is here, and with it come new products from Lenovo, which today announced three new laptops, a new tablet, and a new Google Home-powered smart display. All five products will be showcased at CES this week.

The new items are mostly upgrades to existing lines: The Thinkpad X1 Yoga is getting its sixth generation, as is the Thinkpad X1 Carbon. The Thinkpad X1 Tablet will enter its third generation, and it's being joined by the new Miix 630 and Lenovo Smart Display.

Thinkpad X1 Yoga

Image: Lenovo

The Thinkpad X1 Yoga is Lenovo's premier laptop, with a fold-behind keyboard and Lenovo Pen Pro input option. The latest model also features a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button, making logging on practically instant.

Processor : Up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro

: Up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro RAM : Up to 16GB

: Up to 16GB HD : Up to 1TB SSD

: Up to 1TB SSD Graphics : Intel UHD 620

: Intel UHD 620 Battery : 15 hour life

: 15 hour life Screen : 14" FHD touch, pen input

: 14" FHD touch, pen input Ports : 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, ethernet, HDMI

: 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, ethernet, HDMI Dimensions: 13.11" x 9.01" x 0.67", 3.08 LBS

Thinkpad X1 Carbon

Image: Lenovo

The Carbon is essentially the same computer as the Yoga, minus the fold-behind keyboard and pen capabilities—so more of a traditional laptop instead of a 2-in-1. It has similar hardware specs as the latest Yoga as well, including the built-in fingerprint scanner.

Processor : Up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro

: Up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro RAM : Up to 16GB

: Up to 16GB HD : Up to 1TB SSD

: Up to 1TB SSD Graphics : Intel UHD 620

: Intel UHD 620 Battery : 15 hour life

: 15 hour life Screen : 14" FHD touch

: 14" FHD touch Ports : 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, docking connector, HDMI

: 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, docking connector, HDMI Dimensions: 12.73" x 8.54" x 0.62", 2.49 LBS

Thinkpad X1 Tablet

Image: Lenovo

The Tablet form of the Thinkpad packs the performance and features of the Yoga into a tablet-style body with a removable keyboard. It is a bit smaller than the other Thinkpads and trades off size and portability for a loss in battery life.

Processor : Up to 8th generation Intel Quad Core i7 with vPro

: Up to 8th generation Intel Quad Core i7 with vPro RAM : Up to 16GB

: Up to 16GB HD : Up to 1TB SSD

: Up to 1TB SSD Graphics : Intel UHD 620

: Intel UHD 620 Battery : 9.5 hour life

: 9.5 hour life Screen : 13" 3K Gorilla Glass touch display

: 13" 3K Gorilla Glass touch display Ports : 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, docking connector, HDMI

: 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, docking connector, HDMI Dimensions: 11.45" x 8.24" x 0.34", 1.96 LBS, 2.79 with keyboard

Lenovo Miix 630

Image: Lenovo

The Miix is a new product, and it's worth getting excited about if you want an always-connected 4G-compatible Windows device with a Thinkpad form factor.

SEE: BYOD approval form (Tech Pro Research)

It's the first Lenovo device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, so don't go thinking this is a full-scale laptop—it's definitely a mobile device, especially since it comes with Windows 10 S, which is basically Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS.

The Miix doesn't come with a keyboard, either—this one is solidly in the tablet category. It does come with a pen though, so if you're more concerned with that kind of input and having a connection away from Wi-Fi it's a great choice.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM : 4GB, 8GB optional

: 4GB, 8GB optional HD : 64GB, 128GB and 256GB optional

: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB optional Graphics : Integrated Adreno 540

: Integrated Adreno 540 Battery : 20 hour life

: 20 hour life Screen : 12.3" touch display

: 12.3" touch display Ports : 1x USB 3.0, SD card reader, nano SIM slot, combo audio jack

: 1x USB 3.0, SD card reader, nano SIM slot, combo audio jack Dimensions: 11.5" x 8.26" x 0.28", 1.7 LBS (keyboard weight unknown)

Lenovo Smart Display

Image: Lenovo

The last device to be revealed at CES by Lenovo is the Smart Display: a Google Home-powered screen/speaker combo designed to serve as "a singular

command hub for your connected smart home devices," according to Lenovo.

Available in 8" and 10" versions, the Smart Display runs on the Qualcomm Home Hub Platform and can do all the things Google Home does, along with the addition of a touchscreen for added control options.

SEE: Enterprise IoT calculator: TCO and ROI (Tech Pro Research)

The Smart Display can also play YouTube videos, make calls using Google Duo, control smart devices that are Google Assistant compatible, and do other things (like display weather and directions) that you would expect from a smart home hub with a screen.

Both the 8" and 10" versions will be available summer 2018 and will be priced at $199 and $249, respectively.

