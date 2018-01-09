Lenovo announces new X1 laptops, tablets, and Google-powered smart speaker for CES 2018

CES 2018 is here, and with it come new products from Lenovo, which today announced three new laptops, a new tablet, and a new Google Home-powered smart display. All five products will be showcased at CES this week.
The new items are mostly upgrades to existing lines: The Thinkpad X1 Yoga is getting its sixth generation, as is the Thinkpad X1 Carbon. The Thinkpad X1 Tablet will enter its third generation, and it's being joined by the new Miix 630 and Lenovo Smart Display.
Thinkpad X1 Yoga
The Thinkpad X1 Yoga is Lenovo's premier laptop, with a fold-behind keyboard and Lenovo Pen Pro input option. The latest model also features a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button, making logging on practically instant.
- Processor: Up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- HD: Up to 1TB SSD
- Graphics: Intel UHD 620
- Battery: 15 hour life
- Screen: 14" FHD touch, pen input
- Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, ethernet, HDMI
- Dimensions: 13.11" x 9.01" x 0.67", 3.08 LBS
Thinkpad X1 Carbon
The Carbon is essentially the same computer as the Yoga, minus the fold-behind keyboard and pen capabilities—so more of a traditional laptop instead of a 2-in-1. It has similar hardware specs as the latest Yoga as well, including the built-in fingerprint scanner.
- Processor: Up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- HD: Up to 1TB SSD
- Graphics: Intel UHD 620
- Battery: 15 hour life
- Screen: 14" FHD touch
- Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, docking connector, HDMI
- Dimensions: 12.73" x 8.54" x 0.62", 2.49 LBS
Thinkpad X1 Tablet
The Tablet form of the Thinkpad packs the performance and features of the Yoga into a tablet-style body with a removable keyboard. It is a bit smaller than the other Thinkpads and trades off size and portability for a loss in battery life.
- Processor: Up to 8th generation Intel Quad Core i7 with vPro
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- HD: Up to 1TB SSD
- Graphics: Intel UHD 620
- Battery: 9.5 hour life
- Screen: 13" 3K Gorilla Glass touch display
- Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone/mic port, 4-in-1 card reader, docking connector, HDMI
- Dimensions: 11.45" x 8.24" x 0.34", 1.96 LBS, 2.79 with keyboard
Lenovo Miix 630
The Miix is a new product, and it's worth getting excited about if you want an always-connected 4G-compatible Windows device with a Thinkpad form factor.
It's the first Lenovo device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, so don't go thinking this is a full-scale laptop—it's definitely a mobile device, especially since it comes with Windows 10 S, which is basically Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS.
The Miix doesn't come with a keyboard, either—this one is solidly in the tablet category. It does come with a pen though, so if you're more concerned with that kind of input and having a connection away from Wi-Fi it's a great choice.
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- RAM: 4GB, 8GB optional
- HD: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB optional
- Graphics: Integrated Adreno 540
- Battery: 20 hour life
- Screen: 12.3" touch display
- Ports: 1x USB 3.0, SD card reader, nano SIM slot, combo audio jack
- Dimensions: 11.5" x 8.26" x 0.28", 1.7 LBS (keyboard weight unknown)
Lenovo Smart Display
The last device to be revealed at CES by Lenovo is the Smart Display: a Google Home-powered screen/speaker combo designed to serve as "a singular
command hub for your connected smart home devices," according to Lenovo.
Available in 8" and 10" versions, the Smart Display runs on the Qualcomm Home Hub Platform and can do all the things Google Home does, along with the addition of a touchscreen for added control options.
The Smart Display can also play YouTube videos, make calls using Google Duo, control smart devices that are Google Assistant compatible, and do other things (like display weather and directions) that you would expect from a smart home hub with a screen.
Both the 8" and 10" versions will be available summer 2018 and will be priced at $199 and $249, respectively.
