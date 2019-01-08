Lenovo outlines ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga at CES 2019

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Lenovo revamped its ThinkPad X1 lineup including thinner Carbon and Yoga devices as well as new design languages.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is Lenovo's flagship commercial laptop. The X1 Carbon comes with a carbon fiber weave top cover as well as a 4K Dolby Vison display. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga gets an aluminum chassis and an iron grey color. Lenovo's laptop update comes as HP, Dell and others also outlined new models.

As for the specs, both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga get the latest Intel chips as well as the following changes.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

14.95mm thick and starting at 2.49 pounds;

Dolby Atmos speaker systems;

four far-field microphones for conferencing;

15-hour battery life;

Display options such as 4K Dolby Vision or 400 nit FHD displays.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

2.00 pounds and 15.2mm thick;

Narrower bezels;

Support for all docking stations;

Integrated ThinkPad Pen Pro support.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will have starting price of $1,709 and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga will start at $1,929. Both devices will be available in June.

Lenovo also rolled out a set of accessories notably led by the ThinkVision P44w monitor, which will be available in April starting at $1,299. The monitor is a 43.4-inch display offers with a 32:10 aspect ratio. The core focus is for users who like multiple displays.

Image: Lenovo

