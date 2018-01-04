Lenovo preempts CES with new ThinkPads, Yoga, monitors

Image: Lenovo

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Ahead of CES 2018, Lenovo updated its entire ThinkPad portfolio with new T, X, and L series laptops, along with a new docking station.

Lenovo also unveiled a new tablet, smart pen, and ThinkVision monitors.

Lenovo got a jump on CES in 2018, announcing updates to its entire ThinkPad portfolio days before the show even started in Las Vegas. The 2018 lineup features updates to the ThinkPad X, T, and L Series, along with a new docking station and monitors, according to a Lenovo press release.

The ThinkPad series has long been a go-to for many professionals, and the 2018 updates bring lighter form factors, longer battery lives, and additional productivity and security features that could make them even more useful in business applications. Broader support of facial recognition (to be used with Windows Hello) is featured across the products, along with USB C adapters, webcam covers, and side docking functionality.

The ThinkPad X series, featuring the X280 and X380 Yoga, is Lenovo's durable line in the ThinkPad portfolio. The X280 is roughly 20% lighter than its predecessor machine, but the 380 Yoga offers Active Pen functionality and an IR camera for more secure access, the release said. Both devices will be available in January with the X280 starting at $999 and the X380 Yoga starting at $1,459.

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

In its press release, Lenovo describes the ThinkPad T series as the "corporate workhorse." The new lineup features the ThinkPad T480s, the ThinkPad T480, and the ThinkPad T580. This series features an IR camera, a fingerprint reader, and the ThinkShutter Camera Privacy, the release said.

Some machines in the series can offer up to 27 hours of battery life, and the display on the ThinkPad T580 can be upgraded to UHD as well, the release said. The ThinkPad T480 starts at $989, the T480s starts at $1,269, and the T580 starts at $1,079. These models will also be available in January.

The value-focused ThinkPad L series will be getting updates to four models: The ThinkPad L380, the ThinkPad L380 Yoga, the ThinkPad L480, and the ThinkPad L580. Across the board they feature lighter form factors and thinner bodies, along with optional multi-touch displays and docking solutions, the release noted. Users who opt for the L580 also have the option of discrete AMD graphics. The models won't be available until February, but they're less expensive than the ThinkPad T series, with the ThinkPad L380 Yoga starting at $549, the L380 starting at $449, the L480 starting at $779, and the L580 starting at $769.

Lenovo also unveiled a new tablet ahead of CES—the Lenovo Tablet 10. Available in January, it features an Intel Celeron N Series processor, a fingerprint reader, and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to better protect business assets, the release said. The tablet comes with a chargeable pen, and can achieve up to nine hours of battery life.

The docking station for ThinkPads also got a refresh in Lenovo's sweeping updates. The ThinkPad Ultra Docking Station has a one-touch slide-to-connect mechanism and will fit most of the 12, 14, or 15-inch models in the ThinkPad line. It will be available in three different power options, complete with keylock security for physical protection as well, the release noted.

Finally, Lenovo also revealed two new monitors—the ThinkVision X24 and inkVision P32u. The $249 X24 will be ready in January and features an ultra-thin 4mm bezel. The $1,349 P32u won't be available until March, but offers a full HD 4K display with multi-color space capability, the release said.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see