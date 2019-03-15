List lovers must-have: Listables, a cloud-based, crowd-sourced checklist app

If you're a lover of lists, you'll appreciate the cloud-powered Listables community and mobile app.

I make lists. Lots of lists. I keep them for to-dos, shopping, content topics, you name it, and I have a list. Generally speaking, I've always made my own lists. Lately, however, I've leveraged the power of the cloud to help me create these lists with Listables.

Listables is a cloud-based, crowd-sourced list generation service that includes both a mobile app and a website version. With this tool you can make use of thousands upon thousands of community-generated lists, so you don't have to spend so much time creating lists on your own.

You're probably wondering, "But how can those community-driven lists help me?" You'd be surprised at the available lists, many you probably never even thought of creating on your own.

Create an account on Listables (either on the website or with the iOS or Android app), and you'll find a massive amount of available lists, including:

52 Week Money Challenge

How to Study 8hrs+ per Day for Med School

Seven Day Attitude Adjustment Challenge

Employee Onboarding Checklist

10 Must Do Items before Launching a Mobile App

Tactical Cyber Security Checklist

There are also templates available to help you create your own lists, or you can create one from scratch. Let's install the Listables mobile app on Android and see how to make use of cloud-powered lists.

Installation

Installing Listables is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Listables. Locate and tap the entry by HiveCheckList Inc. Tap Install. Allow the installation to complete.

Once the installation is complete, you will be greeted with a login screen. I highly recommend you do not log in with a social account. Instead, create a new account with an email address. By doing this, you're not sharing your information with a social networking service. Also, use a strong/unique password (to be safe).

Once you log in, you'll see the main page (Figure A) where you can tap through the various categories of community-created lists. Find a list you want to use and tap it.

Once you open a community-created list, you can tap to deselect any items in the list and then tap the Use Checklist to save it to your account. That list is now available for you to use. Continue finding lists to add to your account. When you're done with that, tap the menu button in the upper left corner and then tap Checklists from the menu (Figure B).

Your checklists are ready for use. If you don't find them listed, swipe down on the Checklists page, and it will update (Figure C).

Creating your own lists

Creating your own lists is simple. Tap the menu button and then tap Checklists. In this window, tap the + button. You will first be asked to give the checklist a name and then tap Save (Figure D).

After you name your list, you can start adding items to it, by tapping the Add an Item button (Figure E). Keep adding items until your list is completed.

After you complete your list, it will be available in your Checklists page. If you opt to, you can share the list with the Listables community or a team of users, by tapping the Share button. When you tap that a pop up will appear (Figure F), that allows you to select how you want to share the list.

Do note, in order to share to the Listable community, you must include your Twitter handle (so Listables can alert you that the list was shared). If you share with the Listables community, other users can leverage your list to help their daily life a bit.

And that's how you make use of the cloud-based list community, Listables. If you're a lover of lists, you'll find this tool a daily must-use.

