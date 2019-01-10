Lexar returns to flash storage market with 1TB SDXC card for photographers

At CES 2019, Lexar announced the first SDXC card with a 1TB (1024 GB) capacity. The updated version of the Lexar Professional uses the UHS-1 format, and is rated for up to 95MB/s read and 70MB/s write speed, on the 1TB model. The new SDXC card is aimed at the professional market-primarily photographers-and commands a price premium of $499.99 MSRP. It also carries Class 10 and V30 speed ratings for recording 1080p and 4K video.

The landmark increase of storage is a milestone for the company. "Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD™ card. Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor," senior marketing manager Joey Lopez said in a press release. "As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video."

Of note, Lexar was acquired by storage technology manufacturer Micron Technology in 2006, though the company announced plans in June 2017 to exit the removable media storage business and put the Micron division up for sale. In August of that year, the trademark and branding rights were acquired by Longsys. Under the direction of Longsys, Lexar re-entered the market in August 2018.

Despite the new ownership, Lexar has not discontinued the long-superseded and technologically meaningless practice of printing "633x" on SD cards. The numbering is used to reference the read speed of SD cards relative to that of the original single-speed CD-ROM drive. Comparisons of flash memory to CDs was only a moderately useful point of comparison when flash memory cards including SD were introduced, as mechanical differences in spinning media make such comparisons inexact.

Additionally, the SDXC specification supports a maximum of 2TB per card, leading the SD Association to propose the SD Ultra Capacity specification last year, providing headroom for a maximum of 128TB per card.

