LinkedIn reveals the top 50 hottest US startups for workers

Topping the list is cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake, followed by cannabis-centric wellness company Dosist, industrial sensor developer Samsara, and delivery service DoorDash.

Startup companies can represent an exciting arena for job seekers. Getting in on the ground floor of a new and innovative company often provides the type of growth and diversity that many employees crave. But of course, startups can be a risky environment in which to work as you're betting that the business will succeed and flourish. To steer you in the right direction, LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top 50 hottest startups in the US based on such factors as interest in the company, employment growth, and the ability to attract talent from LinkedIn's top companies.

Coming in at No. 1 on LinkedIn's 3rd annual Top Startups Ranking is Snowflake, a company that helps businesses move their data to the cloud. Last year, Snowflake almost tripled its employee count to more than 1,000 workers and boosted its revenue by 257%. Despite the job growth, the company is still looking to hire, with 85 jobs now open, many focused in engineering and sales.

Second on the list is Dosist, a company that makes a cannabis dose pen designed to reduce pain, inflammation, and insomnia. Over the past year, Dosist has hired more than 100 employees, grabbing talent from Apple and Tesla. The company is now searching to fill 20 new positions with the largest jobs in operations, sales, and business development.

No. 3 is Samsara, a company that uses hardware and analytical software to increase efficiency in such industries as trucking and food production. Samsara is looking to fill around 280 jobs in divisions from engineering to sales to marketing. Melissa Yeh, Samsara's head of people and places, told LinkedIn that over the next year, the company plans to hire around 1,000 new employees to build new products, delve into new markets, and support the growing customer base.

Food delivery app developer DoorDash took the fourth position. Over the past six years, the company has doubled the number of employees each year and is poised for more growth after its recent purchase of rival Caviar. Chief People Officer Sarah Wagener told LinkedIn that DoorDash is seeking workers with "courage and grit" and who are "quick, adaptable, and resilient."

Coming in at No. 5 is Brex, a company that develops business-focused financial products, such as its corporate credit card for fellow startups. Based in the Bay Area, Brex is expanding its reach with offices New York City, Salt Lake City, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Currently, 85 jobs are open to "individuals who are ready to grow their careers at a pace matching the growth of our business," HR Director Cookie Wiese told LinkedIn.

Next on the list is Good American, a seller of jeans, activewear, dresses, maternity clothing, and more. With a current US headcount of 80 people, Good American is looking "to hire out-of-the-box thinkers, those who are passionate, solution-oriented, and able to understand our customer on a deeper level," the company told LinkedIn.

At No. 7 is Robinhood, a company that helps customers buy and sell stocks and exchange-traded funds on their phones without a commission. Robinhood is looking to fill jobs in engineering and compliance, many of them available at its office in Lake Mary, Florida.

No. 8 on the list is Peloton Interactive, which not only sells physical bikes but also offers subscription-based group classes that can be streamed from your home. The company recently filed for an IPO, and CEO John Foley told LinkedIn that "people are going to make good money."

With a US headcount of 2,300, real estate technology company Compass came in ninth. Over the next year, the company is seeking to hire people for its product and engineering teams to build its end-to-end software platform. "Look through your LinkedIn network to see if you're connected to anyone who works at Compass," Compass's head of talent Margaret Smith told LinkedIn. "Reaching out to them to get their insight and perspective is important. They may refer you if you show enough initiative."

And at No. 10 is Nuro, a robotics company revving up the self-driving market with its own fleet of small delivery pods. With a current US headcount of 300, the company is looking to fill more than 200 open positions and wants employees who are motivated by big challenges.

"The annual Top Startups list is a reflection of how work is changing, what new industries are emerging and rapidly growing and where people want to work now," Jessi Hempel, senior editor at large at LinkedIn, said in a press release. "Over 11,000 positions were filled at the Top Startups over the last year, and there are thousands of open jobs available at the companies right now."

The other companies on the list are described at the post LinkedIn Top Startups 2019: The 50 hottest U.S. companies to work for now. To make the Top Startups list, a company must be independent and privately held, have at least 50 employees in its base country, be no more than seven years old, be headquartered in the country on the list in which they appear, and have at least 15% employee growth over the time period measure from July 2018 through June 2019. To consider a company for the list, LinkedIn analyzed a range of factors, including user interest in the company, employment growth, engagement with employees, job interest, and its ability to attract talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies.

