Linux PC boost: Lenovo adds 24 more ThinkPads and ThinkStations pre-loaded with Ubuntu

Lenovo is releasing 17 ThinkPad devices and seven ThinkStation PCs preloaded with the open-source Ubuntu LTS distro.

Lenovo has expanded its Linux certification program to include 24 additional PCs that will be pre-loaded with Canonical's Ubuntu LTS operating system.

The device range, which includes 13 ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series workstations as well as 14 ThinkPad T, X, X1 and L Series laptops, will be available globally starting this month and continue rolling out over the course of 2021.

Devices will come preinstalled with the 20.04 LTS version of Ubuntu, with the exception of the L Series, which will ship with version 18.04. Ten-year security patching will be offered by Lenovo.

Lenovo's certification of Ubuntu devices follows the manufacturer's announcement in June that it was broadening its support for desktop Linux, including full certification for both the Ubuntu LTS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) distributions.

At the time, Lenovo said that full end-to-end support will be offered for the distros, including security patches and updates, firmware and bios optimizations, web support and configuration guidance. Lenovo will also upstream device drivers directly to the Linux kernel.

The company has seen demand for Linux creep up in recent years, with previous figures Lenovo suggesting that 7.2 million of the 250 million computers sold each year are running some form of the Linux operating system.

The computer maker also released its first ThinkPad preinstalled with the Fedora 32 Workstation distribution in early September, as part of a partnership with the Fedora Project. Fedora 32 Workstation is available as a customizable option for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, with the ThinkPad P1 Gen2 and ThinkPad P53 also set to receive the Fedora treatment later down the line.

Igor Bergman, Vice President of PCSD Software & Cloud at Lenovo, said its decision to begin offering full certification for Linux devices was "a step in the right direction" for supporting customers who chose open-source platforms as their primary operating system.

"Lenovo's expansion of Ubuntu certified devices shows great commitment to open source and the Linux community," said Dean Henrichsmeyer, VP of Engineering at Canonical.

"With data scientists and developers increasingly needing Linux for emerging workloads, this collaboration enables enterprises to equip their employees with the assurance of long-term stability, added security and simplified IT management."

