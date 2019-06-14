Linux-powered System76 Gazelle laptop allows users to avoid the Windows Tax

Venerable Linux hardware OEM System76 released a refreshed version of their Gazelle desktop replacement.

System76 unleashes another beast of a desktop System76 has developed a desktop computer that is fully open source, a work of art, and seriously powerful. Jack Wallen has the details.





The relationship between Linux users and portable computing has long been a fraught one—although it remains easy to build your own desktop computer, buying a laptop from vendors like Dell, HP, or Lenovo typically requires paying the "Windows Tax," as licenses of Windows are essentially compulsory. System76, a Colorado-based vendor, offers laptops with either Ubuntu, or their custom Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS distribution pre-installed.

System76's Gazelle line is their higher-power desktop replacement, available in 15.6" or 17.3" versions, powered with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, a 45W, six-core, twelve-thread CPU with 2.6 GHz base and 4.5 GHz turbo clock speeds. The Gazelle can be configured with either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti, paired with either 32 or 64 GB DDR4 RAM, respectively. Storage options are quite expansive, with two M.2 2280 PCIe-linked slots, and one 7mm 2.5" slot, allowing for a potential 8TB of SSD storage.

SEE: How to choose between Windows, macOS, and Linux (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The GTX 1650-equipped model includes a single HDMI port and miniDP 1.4 port, and the GTX 1660 Ti-equipped model provides a single HDMI port, miniDP 1.2 port, and DisplayPort 1.3 over USB-C 3.1. Both models include Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5 support.

The Gazelle is relatively beefy, measuring .98" x 14.21" x 10.16" and weighing in at 4.85 pounds for the 15.6" model, and 1.15" x 15.74" x 11.11" and 5.51 pounds for the 17.3" model. It includes a removable 48.96Wh battery. Considering the cooling needed for a 45W processor, this is typical.

Prices start at $1,099 for the 15.6" model, with the 17.3" model demanding only an extra $75, though this display is apparently not a higher-quality IPS panel. The smaller of the two is available now, though the larger model only begins shipping after July 2, 2019.

For more, check out "System76 unleashes another beast of a desktop" on TechRepublic.

Open Source Weekly Newsletter You don't want to miss our tips, tutorials, and commentary on the Linux OS and open source applications. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Image: System76