Long battery life, extra security make HP convertible PC good option for business travelers

On Wednesday, HP announced the new HP ProBook x360 440 G1, a convertible PC designed to adapt to the way growing businesses and on-the-go professionals get work done, according to a press release.

The ProBook x360 440 G1 was "built for business," according to the release, and features Windows 10 and a high-performance 9th Gen Intel Core processor. It offers professionals a number of features not found in typical consumer PCs, according to the release, including enhanced security and improved battery life.

In terms of security, the ProBook x360 440 includes the built-in HP BIOSphere Gen 4, which is a firmware ecosystem that automates protection of the BIOS to defend against malicious attacks. The machine also features commercial-grade durability, and easy serviceability, according to the release.

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

The machine weighs under 4 pounds, and features a battery life of up to 13 hours. It also supports USB Type-C docking, enabling data, video, and power through a single cable, the release noted. This could make it especially useful for business travelers.

Professionals can adapt the ProBook x360 440 depending on what tasks they need to complete, with the machine's 360-degree design allowing you to place it in tent, stand, tablet, or traditional laptop mode. Users also have the option to purchase the HP Active Pen to write on the device while in tablet mode.

This release is the latest in a number of moves made by HP to appeal to enterprise users. In February, the company unveiled the "world's thinnest" 14-inch laptop and workstation aimed at improving flexibility, battery life, and security for business professionals. And in April, it announced the "world's most powerful" laptop for professionals.

The HP ProBook x460 440 will be available in June, starting at $599.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The HP ProBook x360 440 G1 convertible includes several features business professionals may find useful, including built-in security, long battery life, and an 8th generation Intel core processor.

The HP ProBook x360 440 G1 will be available in June starting at $599.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see