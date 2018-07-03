CXO

Looking for a remote tech job? Here are the 10 positions with the most openings

Most of these jobs can net employees more than $100,000 in salary per year, according to an Indeed report.

By | July 3, 2018, 7:00 AM PST

Nearly half of the US workforce (43%) now works remotely at least some of the time, according to a 2017 Gallup survey. This perk is enough to inspire many employees to leave their current positions in search of a similar setup: 74% of North American office workers said they would quit their job to work for another company that allowed them to work from home, even without a pay bump, according to a Softchoice report.

With technology enabling the ability to work remotely, as well as a shortage of skilled tech talent in many areas across the country, it makes sense that more tech positions would become fully remote. IT and development roles are typically in the top 10 career fields for flexible and remote jobs, according to Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs and Remote.co. And employees in computer and mathematical fields work remotely much more frequently than their peers, a report from FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics found.

Posting a fully remote position means that companies can cast a wider net for the tech talent they need, while also saving money on office costs. For employees, a fully remote job could mean greater flexibility and work/life balance—however, it also comes with challenges including staying connected with co-workers, and distractions in the home office.

Interested in tracking down the right remote tech job for you? Job search site Indeed identified the tech jobs with the highest percentage of remote job postings in the US, along with the average yearly salary for each role.

Here are the 10 most in-demand remote jobs, and their average salary.

1. Software engineer

$101,879

2. Full stack developer

$111,945

3. Front end developer

$103,031

4. .NET developer

$90,464

5. Development operations engineer

$120,499

6. Technical support

$43,591

7. Cloud engineer

$119,798

8. Systems administrator

$71,205

9. Android developer

$118,060

10. Back end developer

$121,026

For more tips on how to land a remote tech job and thrive in it, click here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Software engineers are the most in-demand remote tech position in the US, with an average yearly salary of $101,879. — Indeed, 2018
  • Remote full stack developers, front end developers, and .NET developers are also in high demand. — Indeed, 2018

