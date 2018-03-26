Low Windows adoption rates means Microsoft could be losing grip on the enterprise

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Windows 10 now makes up 48% of the Microsoft OS install base across users.

Microsoft previously reported that Windows 10 was on 600 million active monthly devices.

Windows 10 has now clearly outpaced Windows 7 in terms of market share, but overall adoption rates may be down, according to figures released last week on Microsoft's developer portal.

As of February 2018, Windows 10 accounted for 48% of the OS install base, Microsoft reported. Windows 8 accounted for 13%, and Windows 7 made up 39%.

This marks a major change from February 2017, when Windows 7 accounted for 45% of the market share, and Windows 10 made up 39%.

These figures also allow us to speculate about the actual number of active devices running Windows. In November 2017, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 was on 600 million active monthly devices—up from 500 million in May 2017, as reported by our sister site ZDNet.

At the time Windows 10 was running on 600 million active devices, the OS had 45% market share. As MSPowerUser noted, this means the actual installed base for all versions of Windows was 1.33 billion Windows users—a drop from the previous number of 1.5 billion users.

Microsoft said in 2015 that its goal was to have Windows 10 running actively on 1 billion devices within two to three years of its release in 2015, ZDNet reported. A year later, the company said that it would likely take longer to hit that 1 billion device mark, in part due to the fact that Microsoft failed to get phones running Windows 10 to gain traction in the market, ZDNet noted.

This begs the question of whether or not Microsoft is still the enterprise power it once was. As more users move to mobile operating systems, it's likely that Windows active users will continue to drop. However, as MSPowerUser noted, Microsoft is trying to combat this by making Windows more versatile and adopting features that are similar to those used on mobile systems.

Those users still running Windows 7 should consider an upgrade, as they are at increased risk of cyberattacks compared to Windows 10, according to a Monday report from Webroot: The average Windows 7 PC houses twice as much malware as a Windows 10 machine—a trend consistent across both homes and businesses, the report found.

