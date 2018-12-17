Magewell's new Pro Convert IP encoder supports 4K at 60FPS for live video production

On Monday, Magewell started shipping the Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus video converter, which offers extremely low latency suitable for live video production environments. The Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus is designed to convert standard HDMI signaling to the IP-based NDI format. The Pro Convert supports 4K at 60FPS at 4:4:4 chroma, though outputs NDI 3.x data at 4K 60FPS or 1080p 240FPS at 4:2:2 8-bit output.

The company claims support for any NewTek NDI-enabled software, though has tested the device with OBS, XSplit, vMix, VidBlasterX, Wirecast, streamstar SW, and mimoLive. Status monitoring and setting management is done using a web interface, eliminating the need for platform specific tools for Windows, OS X, or Linux. It features a mini-DIN-8 jack for PTZ + TALLY control with included breakout cable, and an SD card slot, though Magewell indicates that this functionality will be developed in the future.

To be expected of hardware converters in a production environment, the Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus features brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue adjustment, as well as deinterlacing, optionally top or bottom field only. Additionally, it offers conversion of aspect ratio and color formats, with auto or manual selection of input or output color format and quantization range, as well as auto or manual selection of saturation range for output. Likewise, it can convert frame rates, as well as mirror flip input video.

The Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus supports IEEE 802.3af Power over Ethernet, reducing the number of cables and free power outlets needed for deployment.

For organizations that broadcast live news or sports content, real time editing and input source management can be complex, making a compact device which requires no dedicated outlet convenient.

A lower-spec model which supports only 1080p at 60FPS is available for users requiring only HD, without plans to upgrade in the near future.

