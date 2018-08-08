Magic Leap finally launches mixed reality headset: What businesses need to know

Magic Leap, a secretive startup that has been working on a wearable computing device for augmented reality (AR) experiences, has finally unveiled its first product—the Magic Leap One Creator Edition.

Announced in a Wednesday blog post, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition is a "spatial computing system" that is worn as a pair of connected goggles with an attached processing unit called a Lightpack, and controlled with a handheld touchpad. The device will cost $2,295, with an optional Professional Developer Package available for $495.

The big draw for business users and creatives alike is the level of immersion that Magic Leap claims is available with the system. "Its unique design and technology lets in natural light waves together with softly layered synthetic lightfields, enabling creators to build unbelievably believable interactive experiences and create worlds within our world," according to the post.

This means that businesses can possibly create more lifelike training scenarios in an AR or mixed reality environment, and media firms can build out more realistic games and content. However, the high price could make it a difficult sell for businesses and developers first getting into the space. As a comparison, the Oculus for Business Rift package starts at $799.

Still, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition does have a deep ecosystem, and the company has controlled nearly every aspect of the experience, which could lend itself to a more polished product. Magic Leap is connected via its own web browser called Helio, and is powered by its own operating system, dubbed LuminOS, the post noted.

The Magic Kit is where creatives and developers can find the tools they need to creative experiences within Magic Leap. According to the post, it contains "sample code, tech write-ups and design diaries to help you fast track your training in spatial computing, create high quality mixed reality interactions and navigate your way through the Magicverse."

The Magic Leap One Creator Edition also has a Gallery for content organization, a Social application for shared experiences, and a Screens apps for viewing content.

The system can be purchased now, with delivery available in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. Magic Leap was founded in 2011, and has raised roughly $2.44 billion in funding to date.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Magic Leap has officially launched the Magic Leap One Creator Edition, a wearable computing device for creating immersive experiences.

The Magic Leap One Creator Edition could provide a top-tier experience for businesses looking to create AR training programs, or media firms creating immersive content.

