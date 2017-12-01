Microsoft drops Edge browser into iOS and Android for free

Microsoft Edge is now generally available as a free download for iOS and Android, giving Windows users a better way to sync their work and passwords across devices, the company announced in a blog post Thursday.

In October, Microsoft introduced the apps for iOS and Android in preview and have been gathering customer feedback since, Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president of Windows and devices, wrote in the post.

The apps bring features including a user's Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page, and Reading View across both their PC and phone, making it easier to continue browsing or researching for work on any device. It also means that work done on your phone while traveling or commuting is immediately available on your PC as well, to continue working or save for later, Belfiore wrote.

As ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley noted, with these features, Microsoft is looking to help keep Windows PCs relevant in a world where more computing is done on mobile devices.

Due to customer feedback, Microsoft also added roaming passwords to the Edge apps. Users can now save a new password on their phone, and it will follow them to their PC as well. Microsoft also added the dark color theme to both the phone and PC app offerings.

Microsoft Edge is now available for iOS in the Apple Store and for Android in the Google Play Store. The iOS offering is available in the US, China, France, and the UK, while Microsoft Edge for Android is available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, India, and the UK. Users can expect both to come to additional markets over time, Belfiore wrote.

Users can also expect additional new features and improvements to roll out in the coming months and years, according to the post.

"We are committed to empowering people and organizations to achieve more," Belfiore wrote. "And Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android is another step in that journey."

