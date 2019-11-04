Microsoft relaunches Edge and Bing as "the browser and search engine for business"

Microsoft is focusing on privacy protection and ease of discoverability for business information, with the addition of corporate intranet results in Microsoft Search on Bing.

Microsoft is publicly relaunching Edge at Ignite 2019 in Orlando on Monday, with the release candidate of the Chromium-based browser now available for Windows 10 and macOS from Microsoft. This marks one further step toward the release of the redesigned Edge, following reports in December 2018 that Microsoft would abandon the EdgeHTML rendering engine in favor of the open-source Chromium package developed by Google as the basis for Google Chrome.

Microsoft is targeting general availability for Edge on January 15, 2020, with support for "more than 90 languages," with deployment support via FastTrack to some in Q1 2020. One of the features new to Edge is "Collections," a capability that allows users to save and sort web content, and export that content to Word and Excel "so that you can use the power of those applications to analyze information and collaborate," according to Microsoft corporate vice president Yusuf Mehdi.

Microsoft is also following Mozilla in enabling do-not-track by default, for added security.

The company is also relaunching Bing as as "the search engine for business," touting new functionality allowing users to search across the (public) internet and corporate intranet in Bing using a unified interface.

"The irony is that it is easier to find an obscure piece of information on the much larger internet, than it is to find a simple document on your company's intranet such as a paystub portal, a pet at work policy, or the office location of a fellow employee," Mehdi wrote in a blog post. "As company information continues to expand to terabytes, petabytes, and zettabytes of information, this will only get more complex."

Search in Bing now includes the ability to search for people by title, team name, and office location, and provides floor plans and directions when searching by office location. Definitions for company acronyms and finding information via questions and answers is likewise possible, with all of this information searchable using natural language. This ability is also extended to mobile searches as well.

