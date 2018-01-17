Microsoft Surface Book 2 available in 17 new countries

Microsoft has announced its MacBook Pro rival, the Surface Book 2, is now available in 17 new countries.

Billed as a premium hybrid device, the laptop has a full, back-lit keyboard, whose screen can be detached so it can be used as a tablet.

Unlike the first-gen machine, which was only available as a 13-inch laptop, a 15-inch version of the new Surface Book is also available, with a slightly higher 3240 x 2160 resolution touchscreen, PixelSense display.

Pre-orders for the 15-inch Surface Book 2 are open today in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Microsoft also announced it will be making both the 13- and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 2 available from February through to April in Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

TechRepublic's sister site CNET described the Surface Book 2 as a "satisfying sequel, but like many sequels, it may be trying to broadly serve too many audiences".

Like the original, the Surface Book 2 is aimed at professional creatives, with the machine running Windows 10 Pro, the touchscreen display support sketching using a Microsoft Surface Pen and the GPU able to power 4K video on an external monitor.

The 13-inch Surface Book 2 is on sale starting at £1,499, with prices ranging up to £2,999.

Surface Book 2 specs

Image: Microsoft

