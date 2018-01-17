Search

Software

Microsoft Surface Book 2 available in 17 new countries

Billed as a premium hybrid device, the laptop has a full, back-lit keyboard, whose screen can be detached so it can be used as a tablet.

By | January 17, 2018, 6:12 AM PST

Microsoft has announced its MacBook Pro rival, the Surface Book 2, is now available in 17 new countries.

Billed as a premium hybrid device, the laptop has a full, back-lit keyboard, whose screen can be detached so it can be used as a tablet.

Unlike the first-gen machine, which was only available as a 13-inch laptop, a 15-inch version of the new Surface Book is also available, with a slightly higher 3240 x 2160 resolution touchscreen, PixelSense display.

More about Windows

Pre-orders for the 15-inch Surface Book 2 are open today in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

SEE: 15 essential support sites for Windows admins (Tech Pro Research)

Microsoft also announced it will be making both the 13- and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 2 available from February through to April in Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

TechRepublic's sister site CNET described the Surface Book 2 as a "satisfying sequel, but like many sequels, it may be trying to broadly serve too many audiences".

Like the original, the Surface Book 2 is aimed at professional creatives, with the machine running Windows 10 Pro, the touchscreen display support sketching using a Microsoft Surface Pen and the GPU able to power 4K video on an external monitor.

The 13-inch Surface Book 2 is on sale starting at £1,499, with prices ranging up to £2,999.

Surface Book 2 specs

surface-book-2-full-specs.jpg
Image: Microsoft

More on Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Related Topics:

Microsoft Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Nick Heath

Nick Heath is chief reporter for TechRepublic. He writes about the technology that IT decision makers need to know about, and the latest happenings in the European tech scene.

Editor's Picks

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox