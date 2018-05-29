Microsoft To-Do updates make it easier for business users to collaborate on tasks

Microsoft's To-Do list making app will get a new update in early June to help professionals and consumers become more organized and productive, according to a Microsoft Support post.

Microsoft To-Do was made available in public preview in April 2017, as reported by our sister site ZDNet. The successor to list-making app Wunderlist, To-Do is a smart app that integrates with Outlook and several Office 365 applications to create, as you might guess, a to-do list for users.

The June update will include a feature called List Sharing, which offers users a share link to better coordinate and collaborate in small teams or one-on-one. Users can generate the link and share it with their co-worker or team via email, SMS, or an app. Once the project is complete, the user can turn off the share link and remain in control of the list, the post noted.

Microsoft To-Do helps users organize their to-do list by making suggestions based on information drawn from Outlook or Office 365, and allowing users to enter their own tasks, and check them off as they are completed. Users can also import their data from Wunderlist if they had an account there, as it will eventually be retired, ZDNet noted.

An April 2018 Microsoft To-Do update introduced Steps, a feature allowing users to break down an item on their list into smaller, more actionable tasks, and check those off as they go along.

To-Do is another feature that could make Microsoft more appealing to enterprise users. With Windows 10 adoption rates down, the tech giant may need to continue adding more mobile features like this to remain relevant for professionals.

The latest update—version 1.32—will begin rolling out to Microsoft To-Do for iOS, Android, Windows 10, and the web in early June, and most users will receive it by mid-June, according to the post.

