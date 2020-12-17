Microsoft tops best company for diversity 2020 list, ranked by employees of color

Among Comparably's Best Companies for Diversity 2020 list, Google, Adobe, Zoom, and Facebook are in the top 10.

Image: NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Comparably offers a series of annual lists focusing on the top 100 companies in various areas, including the best for women, the best CEOs, the best company culture, and more. Comparably has just released its Best Companies for Diversity 2020 list, with the top 50 for large companies (more than 500 employees), as well as the top 50 for small-to-midsize companies (fewer than 500 employees).

Microsoft nabbed the No. 1 spot, and other behemoths in the top 10 were Google, Adobe, Zoom, and Facebook. Microsoft was rated a culture overall score of 4.5/5 and CEO Satya Nadella received a grade of 82/100.

The data was gathered from employees of color, anonymously, from Dec. 1, 2019 to Dec. 1, 2020. Participants responded to questions in core culture metrics including compensation, leadership, work environment, and professional development opportunities.

SEE: Diversity and Inclusion policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Here are some highlights of the results to determine the best companies for diversity.

Employees of color from the top-ranked large companies gave their employers an average score of 94% when asked if their work environment was positive; persons of color (POC) from SMBs had an average score of 98%.

89% of employees of color from the top-ranked large companies and 95% POC from SMBs said they were excited about going to work each day.

91% of employees of color from the top-ranked large companies and 97% of POC from SMBs approve of the job their executive team is doing.

84% of employees of color from the top-ranked large companies and 89% of POC from SMBs said they were satisfied with their work-life balance.

81% of employees of color from top-rated large companies and 90% of POC workers from SMBs believe they're paid fairly.

92% of employees of color from top-rated large companies and 98% of POC from SMBs said their managers seemed to care about them as a person.

92% of employees of color from large companies and 98% of POC from SMBs said their company leaders do what they should to retain them as employees.

81% of employees of color from large companies and 88% of POC from SMBs said their companies provide meaningful opportunities for advancement.

SEE: Hiring kit: Chief diversity officer (TechRepublic Premium)

The top 10 best large companies (500 or more employees) for diversity were:

Microsoft RingCentra CreditKarma Google Adobe Zoom Video Conferencing SentinelOne Facebook Bell LexisNexis Legal & Professional

The top 10 best SMB companies (500 or fewer employees) for diversity were:

UpgradeS Sitetracker inDinero ClearSale Fyber Verna Solutions Alida GoSite Nylas Fuel Cycle

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see