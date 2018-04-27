Search

Security

Microsoft Windows 10 security pack knocks out weeks of work in a few clicks

The security pack works with Microsoft Intune, allowing admins to consistently apply settings across their enterprise.

By | April 27, 2018, 6:51 AM PST

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:
  • A new security pack from Microsoft allows for quick importing of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre guidance settings, saving admins from entering it manually.
  • Microsoft's new security pack for Windows 10 offers setting guidance on passwords, staff profiles, antivirus programs, and app restrictions.

A new security pack from Microsoft will save Windows 10 admins in the UK "weeks of cyber security work" in consistently deploying the proper guidelines within their organization, according to a Friday Microsoft press release.

The pack was developed in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), according to the release. The goal is to help businesses protect their critical services from attacks, and the pack can help companies meet government security guidelines "in seconds," the release said.

The pack is deployed through Microsoft Intune, a popular platform for managing mobile devices and applications, available on Microsoft Azure, the release said. Users simply download the pack and import the settings into Intune to deploy them consistently.

SEE: System update policy (Tech Pro Research)

"The use of the pack allows an IT professional to import all of the guidance settings rather than having to manually enter them, in a move that would normally take days," the release said. "This also ensures that the settings are applied consistently and reduces errors."

As noted in the release, the pack was created in direct response to an NCSC conference in Manchester where Amber Rudd, secretary of state for the Home Department, spoke on how businesses must protect themselves online.

"In the same way that shops protect themselves from burglary with locks, alarms and security guards, I expect businesses to take equivalent precautions digitally," Rudd said at the time. She later noted that, while breaches occur in different capacities, "some breaches leave companies on their knees."

The pack sets up Windows 10 to follow the NCSC's 12 End User Device Security Principles. It performs activities such as enabling Windows SmartScreen, restricting software that hasn't been vetted, and protecting against credential theft.

While the release didn't specifically mention the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), one could infer that GDPR is at least part of the guidelines that this will help companies meet. The release noted that the pack includes settings relative to passwords, staff profiles, antivirus programs, app restrictions, and more.

Also see

w10security.jpg
Image: Microsoft

Related Topics:

Microsoft Software CXO Hardware Mobility Data Centers

About Conner Forrest

Conner Forrest is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. He covers enterprise technology and is interested in the convergence of tech and culture.

Editor's Picks

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox