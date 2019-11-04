Microsoft's Azure Arc multicloud offering unifies management of Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud

Microsoft aims to make Azure's management interface the one-stop shop for hybrid cloud control.
Microsoft announced Azure Arc, a hybrid cloud management system at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando on Monday. The system allows organizations to manage non-Azure equipment, including private cloud infrastructure, edge devices, and resources on Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS) identically to the way Azure resources are managed.
The new offering works with Linux and Windows Server, as well as Kubernetes infrastructure, allowing organizations to inventory, organize, and govern resources through the Azure Portal, with off-Azure resources accessible with unified auditing, compliance, and role-based access control identical to Azure-native resources.
SEE: Microsoft Azure: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Microsoft is extending Azure Arc to include Azure's data services, allowing customers to run Azure SQL Database and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale on any infrastructure, including within Kubernetes.
Microsoft touts the ability for organizations to deploy Azure Data Services on Arc within seconds, and eliminating the need to custom code apps with artificial intelligence (AI) models deployed from cloud to edge.
API management is also part of Azure Arc, providing a containerized API gateway deployable in any environment, though allowing users to manage through the Azure API Management plane.
Azure Arc for Windows and Linux, Azure Arc for Kubernetes, Azure Arc-enabled API Management, and Azure Data Services for Azure SQL Database, and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale are available in preview starting Monday, with additional data services to be offered "based on customer needs."
For more, check out "Multicloud deployments are twice as likely to fall victim to security breaches" and "Multicloud is the fastest growing modern infrastructure" at TechRepublic.
Also see
- Multicloud: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Hybrid cloud: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic download)
- Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft, Azure,Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates Saas (ZDNet)
- Best cloud services for small businesses (CNET)
- Microsoft Office vs Google Docs Suite vs LibreOffice in 2018 (Download.com)
- Cloud computing: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)