Microsoft's Azure Arc multicloud offering unifies management of Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud

Microsoft aims to make Azure's management interface the one-stop shop for hybrid cloud control.

Why Azure might be a huge force in the public cloud for years to come Microsoft controls the productivity suite, says Agio CEO Bart McDonough, and that's a huge advantage in the cloud.

Microsoft announced Azure Arc, a hybrid cloud management system at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando on Monday. The system allows organizations to manage non-Azure equipment, including private cloud infrastructure, edge devices, and resources on Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS) identically to the way Azure resources are managed.

The new offering works with Linux and Windows Server, as well as Kubernetes infrastructure, allowing organizations to inventory, organize, and govern resources through the Azure Portal, with off-Azure resources accessible with unified auditing, compliance, and role-based access control identical to Azure-native resources.

SEE: Microsoft Azure: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Microsoft is extending Azure Arc to include Azure's data services, allowing customers to run Azure SQL Database and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale on any infrastructure, including within Kubernetes.

Microsoft touts the ability for organizations to deploy Azure Data Services on Arc within seconds, and eliminating the need to custom code apps with artificial intelligence (AI) models deployed from cloud to edge.

API management is also part of Azure Arc, providing a containerized API gateway deployable in any environment, though allowing users to manage through the Azure API Management plane.

Azure Arc for Windows and Linux, Azure Arc for Kubernetes, Azure Arc-enabled API Management, and Azure Data Services for Azure SQL Database, and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale are available in preview starting Monday, with additional data services to be offered "based on customer needs."

For more, check out "Multicloud deployments are twice as likely to fall victim to security breaches" and "Multicloud is the fastest growing modern infrastructure" at TechRepublic.

Cloud Insights Newsletter Your go-to knowledge base for the latest about AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Docker, SaaS, IaaS, cloud security, containers, the public cloud, the hybrid cloud, the industry cloud, and much more. Delivered Mondays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see