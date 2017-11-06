Search

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft's BrainWave is going to supercharge AI - and it's coming to the cloud

Microsoft's AI chief talks about the speed up in AI performance being realized by its BrainWave platform.

By | November 6, 2017, 2:53 AM PST

Microsoft is using custom hardware to realize a 50-100x speed up in how quickly it can run AI algorithms that power its Bing search engine — and will make the tech available to all from next year.

The acceleration is being powered by the BrainWave platform, a network of customizable chips known as Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), tailored to efficiently handle deep neural networks.

"The power of the BrainWave platform are FPGAs, field-programmable gate arrays, which are really executing these AI algorithms in hardware," said Joseph Sirosh, corporate VP for artificial intelligence & research at Microsoft.

More about Artificial Intelligence

"What this means is approximately 50-100x the speed up. Also, there's significant cost savings, because you are executing these neural networks in the most efficient way possible in hardware."

A large amount of Bing search queries are served through BrainWave, with Sirosh saying the FPGAs are "especially good" for accelerating text-based applications.

Microsoft plans to roll out the AI-accelerating FPGAs found in BrainWave to its Azure cloud in 2018, from where they will be available to developers.

"It opens up a very large collection of new scenarios for AI applications because of the price-performance advantage that hardware-based execution gets," says Sirosh.

"The thing about FPGAs is that they are also very configurable, by their nature. So as AI evolves so rapidly, as new algorithms come in, it is possible for you to build the custom gate logic required to execute in hardware in that FPGA. So it can keep pace with AI development."

Microsoft has already deployed FPGAs across the vast majority of its new servers for applications like faster networking.

brainwave2fromaug2016.jpg
Image: Microsoft

Read more on AI

About Nick Heath

Nick Heath is chief reporter for TechRepublic. He writes about the technology that IT decision makers need to know about, and the latest happenings in the European tech scene.

Editor's Picks

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Defending against cyberwar: How the cybersecurity elite are working to prevent a digital apocalypse

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox