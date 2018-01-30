Microsoft's largest Teams release brings new app integrations and functionality

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Microsoft released an update to its Teams collaboration tool, including new ways to use applications in the platform.

New app integrations in Microsoft Teams may streamline communication and make the platform more usable for a broader variety of companies.

Microsoft announced an update with new ways to use apps in Teams on Monday, making it the biggest single release for the collaboration platform since its launch.

Among the additions are the ability to inject app content directly into a conversation and perform quick actions from the command line, the announcement said. The features may streamline and boost communication and productivity for teams using the platform, allowing teams with multiple offices or remote workers to better collaborate.

Adding app content is now similar to adding an emoji or GIF, the announcement said. Instead of needing to screenshot or hyperlink the content, it will appear on an interactive card with a single click. This could help teams quickly share articles or to-do list items to increase understanding and productivity.

The update could help Teams better compete with its biggest rival, Slack. Teams has been a competitor to other popular workplace collaboration platforms, like Slack, since its introduction in March. Teams was initially deemed better suited for Office 365 users than for all business professionals, and the release of new additions may cause some professionals to rethink Slack as their go-to platform.

The command box also has more functionality. Users can now use it to directly search for apps, or perform quick actions like setting their status to away. Microsoft plans on adding more command features in the future, including being able to create tasks directly in Teams, the announcement said.

Microsoft also updated the app store to make it easier to find and download apps for Teams. Users can search for apps based off of name, category, and type of integration, potentially making finding new tools easier.

The new integrations and store are available now for Teams users, our sister site ZDNet reported.

