Microsoft's Office 365 apps are available in the Apple Mac App Store

Mac users can now download the suite of Microsoft's Office 365 apps from the Mac App Store for free, but a subscription is required for full use.

January 25, 2019

In the summer of 2018, Microsoft officials said its Office 365 applications would be coming to the Apple Mac App Store. On January 24, those apps finally were available for purchase from the store.

Those apps include the full Office suite: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote and OneDrive. The apps are available for free, but require an Office 365 subscription for full use (meaning document creation, editing, etc.).

Starting today, the Office 365 apps can now be downloaded as a bundle from the Mac App Store. Users should be aware that the Office 365 app suite is not the same as the one-time "perpetual" version of Office 2019 for Mac.. The Office 365 version is a subscription with downloadable, locally installable apps, which get regular feature updates.

