Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3: What business pros need to know

by in Mobility on October 2, 2019, 9:50 AM PST

Microsoft introduced a new laptop that includes expandable storage and a larger trackpad to appeal to enterprise customers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

For the first time, Microsoft's flagship laptop got it right. The Surface Laptop 3, announced at a Microsoft event in New York on Wednesday, is a competitor to Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, offers field-serviceable expandable storage through a removable top panel, which also allows for the keyboard to be replaced in the event of keyboard failure or broken keys, a problem that has plagued users of MacBook systems.

Microsoft's lineage as a software company makes its foray into making PCs a peculiar one, with previous models relying on uncomfortable gimmicks—the Alcantara fabric finish of the first two generations of the Surface Laptop make the system unique, though the oil-wicking properties of fabric make demonstration models in big-box stores look rather distressed.

Compared to the Surface Laptop 2, the trackpad is now 20% larger, with the keyboard including 1.3mm of travel and 19mm pitch between keys, with individual keys including a subtle dish. 

For the first time, the Surface Laptop 3 is available in 13.5" and 15" variants, and has finally adopted USB-C, relegating mini-DisplayPort to the history books. The Surface Laptop 3 ships 10th generation quad-core Intel CPUs, avoiding Microsoft's tendency to ship previous-generation parts, as has been seen with the Surface Studio. While the entry-level is purely Intel territory, the Surface Laptop 3 is also available with customized Surface Edition variants of AMD's Ryzen CPU that stands up to Intel's Core i7 CPUs. 

The 13.5" version starts at $999, with the 15" starting at $1,199, according to Microsoft. Both sizes will begin shipping on October 22.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de leaked the US price points of the 13.5" variant and Ryzen-powered variant on Twitter prior to the keynote, reporting that the $999 entry level variant includes 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD, with the 256 GB SSD model priced at $1,299. The i7-powered variant includes 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for $1,599, with the 512 GB SSD variant priced at $1,999.

The AMD Ryzen version is $1,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD version, with 16 GB / 256 GB priced at $1,699, according to Quandt. A further 16 GB / 512 GB version is priced at $2,099, though Quandt notes that this price increase is too much for just a larger SSD, speculating that it should accompany a faster processor.

