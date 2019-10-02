Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3: What business pros need to know

Microsoft introduced a new laptop that includes expandable storage and a larger trackpad to appeal to enterprise customers.
For the first time, Microsoft's flagship laptop got it right. The Surface Laptop 3, announced at a Microsoft event in New York on Wednesday, is a competitor to Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, offers field-serviceable expandable storage through a removable top panel, which also allows for the keyboard to be replaced in the event of keyboard failure or broken keys, a problem that has plagued users of MacBook systems.
Microsoft's lineage as a software company makes its foray into making PCs a peculiar one, with previous models relying on uncomfortable gimmicks—the Alcantara fabric finish of the first two generations of the Surface Laptop make the system unique, though the oil-wicking properties of fabric make demonstration models in big-box stores look rather distressed.
SEE: Mobile device security: Tips for IT pros (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Compared to the Surface Laptop 2, the trackpad is now 20% larger, with the keyboard including 1.3mm of travel and 19mm pitch between keys, with individual keys including a subtle dish.
For the first time, the Surface Laptop 3 is available in 13.5" and 15" variants, and has finally adopted USB-C, relegating mini-DisplayPort to the history books. The Surface Laptop 3 ships 10th generation quad-core Intel CPUs, avoiding Microsoft's tendency to ship previous-generation parts, as has been seen with the Surface Studio. While the entry-level is purely Intel territory, the Surface Laptop 3 is also available with customized Surface Edition variants of AMD's Ryzen CPU that stands up to Intel's Core i7 CPUs.
The 13.5" version starts at $999, with the 15" starting at $1,199, according to Microsoft. Both sizes will begin shipping on October 22.
Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de leaked the US price points of the 13.5" variant and Ryzen-powered variant on Twitter prior to the keynote, reporting that the $999 entry level variant includes 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD, with the 256 GB SSD model priced at $1,299. The i7-powered variant includes 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for $1,599, with the 512 GB SSD variant priced at $1,999.
The AMD Ryzen version is $1,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD version, with 16 GB / 256 GB priced at $1,699, according to Quandt. A further 16 GB / 512 GB version is priced at $2,099, though Quandt notes that this price increase is too much for just a larger SSD, speculating that it should accompany a faster processor.
Also see
- Photos: Highlights of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Neo (TechRepublic)
- 50 time-saving tips to speed your work in Microsoft Office (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- Mobile device computing policy (TechRepublic Premium)
- Microsoft's new Surfaces: Specs, pricing, more details for Pro 7, Laptop 3 and Arm devices (ZDNet)
- Surface Laptop 3: Microsoft announced a laptop 3x more powerful than MacBook Air (CNET)
- More must-read Microsoft-related coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)