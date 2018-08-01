Microsoft's Your Phone app syncs photos from your Android to your PC

In a Tuesday blog post, Microsoft announced the Insider Preview Build 17728 for Windows 10.

The post noted several new features and improvements that Build 17728 can bring to users, most notably the new Your Phone app, which allows users to sync photos between Android devices and PCs.

Too often, Android users find themselves emailing their mobile pictures to themselves so they can access them on their PCs, the post noted. With the new app, pictures taken on the Android device are automatically synced to the PC.

This feature is useful to those who use the Microsoft Office suite. The app allows users to drag and drop photos easily into PowerPoint, Word, and the like for more efficient use in presentations, and easier access to photo editing software.

Soon, the post noted, Android users might start to see a desktop pin that directly opens the Your Phone app, allowing quicker access to the mobile device's content.

Your Phone is currently available to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring, the post noted. To begin using the app, Windows Insiders can download it on their mobile devices. The app is compatible with Android 7.0 and above, according to the post.

Though the app is primarily targeted to Android users, iPhone owners who use PCs aren't left behind. According to the post, if a user is reading an article on their iPhone, they can instantly send the web page to their computer to continue on a bigger screen.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Windows Insiders can utilize the new Your Phone app on the Windows Server 2019 test build to better sync their Android phones to their PCs.

Because the feature allows for easy access to the Microsoft Office suite, business users can easily pull images from their phones to presentations.

