Most exciting features of the iPhone 11 series

Apple announced the latest iPhone models 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max at its annual Apple event on Tuesday. Here's what all the buzz is about.

Apple announced its next-generation iPhone models during the Apple Special Event on Sept. 10 in Cupertino, CA. The iPhone 11 series were previously rumored to feature better cameras, improved processors, and iOS 13—and the speculations held true.

Last September, Apple released its iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and budget-friendly iPhone XR . The iPhone Xs series featured an A12 Bionic chip, six-core CPU, four-core GPU, and a Neural Engine. The iPhone XS and Xs Max boasted a dual-camera setup with one 12MP wide camera and one 12MP telephoto camera, the most impressive cameras—yet.

"The three phones combined had 99% customer satisfaction, which is the highest in the industry," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the 2019 special event.

However, the brand new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max offer some impressive upgrades. Here are the most exciting features of all three:

iPhone 11

Display: 6.1" liquid retina display; advanced LCD; true tone display; wide color gamut; tap to wake; haptic touch.



Exterior: Made of anodized aluminum, and the "toughest glass" in a smartphone

New colors: Purple, white, yellow, green, black, and Product Red



Photography:

The "most popular camera is getting even better with iPhone 11," said Kaiann Drance, senior director of product marketing for iPhone at Apple. Featuring two cameras—wide 12 MP camera, and ultra wide 12 MP camera—the phone offers a 120 degree field of view

Portrait mode can now capture pets, and Portrait lighting now has Light Control

Night mode comes on automatically

The front camera upgraded to 12MP with landscape capability, TrueDepth, 4K video support, and slo-mo selfies "slofies"

Updated image signal processing

High-Key Light Mono effect in iOS 13, producing studio-style monochromes

Next-generation Smart HDR

Video:

New 4K video at 60 fps with slo-mo, time-lapse, cinematic video stabilization, and extended dynamic range across both cameras.

QuickTake allows users to start taking a video by just holding down the shutter button

Battery: 26-hour battery life, one hour more battery life than iPhone XR; up to 17 hours of video playback



Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Performance: A13 bionic chip, with fastest CPU and GPU yet



Water resistance: Water resistant up to two meters for 30 minutes, which is double the depth of the iPhone XR

Price: $699

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max

Display: iPhone 11 Pro 5.8" display; iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5" display; Super Retina XDR OLED screens; 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio; 1,200 nits of brightness

Exterior: Made of the same tough glass as the iPhone 11, but with a surgical-grade stainless steel textured matte finish on the back

New colors: Space grey, midnight green, silver, gold

Photography:

Coined "Pro Photography"

Three rear cameras: 12MP wide camera (26-mm, f1.8, 6-element), 12MP telephoto camera (52-mm, f2.0, 6-element), 12MP ultra wide camera (13-mm, f2.4, 5-element, 120-degree view)

4X optical zoom range. Can take three shots from one vantage point

12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera, with slo-mo selfie "slofie" capability and 4K video support

Upgraded night mode

Video: All three cameras can shoot 4K 60fps video



Battery: iPhone 11 Pro has a 24-hour batter life, four hours more than the Xs; iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 30-hour battery life, five hours more than the Xs Max; fast charge adapter in box; up to 18 hours of video playback, and up 20 hours of video playback for the Pro Max

Capacity: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

Performance: A13 bionic chip with a new Machine Learning Controller and low-power design. The phone is also equipped with the ultra fast CPU and GPU

Water resistance: Water resistant up to four meters for 30 minutes

Price: iPhone 11 Pro, $999; iPhone 11 Pro Max, $1,099

