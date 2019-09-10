Most exciting features of the iPhone 11 series

Apple announced the latest iPhone models 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max at its annual Apple event on Tuesday. Here's what all the buzz is about.
Apple announced its next-generation iPhone models during the Apple Special Event on Sept. 10 in Cupertino, CA. The iPhone 11 series were previously rumored to feature better cameras, improved processors, and iOS 13—and the speculations held true.
Last September, Apple released its iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and budget-friendly iPhone XR . The iPhone Xs series featured an A12 Bionic chip, six-core CPU, four-core GPU, and a Neural Engine. The iPhone XS and Xs Max boasted a dual-camera setup with one 12MP wide camera and one 12MP telephoto camera, the most impressive cameras—yet.
"The three phones combined had 99% customer satisfaction, which is the highest in the industry," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the 2019 special event.
However, the brand new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max offer some impressive upgrades. Here are the most exciting features of all three:
iPhone 11
Display: 6.1" liquid retina display; advanced LCD; true tone display; wide color gamut; tap to wake; haptic touch.
Exterior: Made of anodized aluminum, and the "toughest glass" in a smartphone
screen-shot-2019-09-10-at-2-40-54-pm.png
New colors: Purple, white, yellow, green, black, and Product Red
Photography:
- The "most popular camera is getting even better with iPhone 11," said Kaiann Drance, senior director of product marketing for iPhone at Apple. Featuring two cameras—wide 12 MP camera, and ultra wide 12 MP camera—the phone offers a 120 degree field of view
- Portrait mode can now capture pets, and Portrait lighting now has Light Control
- Night mode comes on automatically
- The front camera upgraded to 12MP with landscape capability, TrueDepth, 4K video support, and slo-mo selfies "slofies"
- Updated image signal processing
- High-Key Light Mono effect in iOS 13, producing studio-style monochromes
- Next-generation Smart HDR
Video:
- New 4K video at 60 fps with slo-mo, time-lapse, cinematic video stabilization, and extended dynamic range across both cameras.
- QuickTake allows users to start taking a video by just holding down the shutter button
Battery: 26-hour battery life, one hour more battery life than iPhone XR; up to 17 hours of video playback
Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Performance: A13 bionic chip, with fastest CPU and GPU yet
Water resistance: Water resistant up to two meters for 30 minutes, which is double the depth of the iPhone XR
Price: $699
iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max
Display: iPhone 11 Pro 5.8" display; iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5" display; Super Retina XDR OLED screens; 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio; 1,200 nits of brightness
Exterior: Made of the same tough glass as the iPhone 11, but with a surgical-grade stainless steel textured matte finish on the back
screen-shot-2019-09-10-at-2-41-11-pm.png
New colors: Space grey, midnight green, silver, gold
Photography:
- Coined "Pro Photography"
- Three rear cameras: 12MP wide camera (26-mm, f1.8, 6-element), 12MP telephoto camera (52-mm, f2.0, 6-element), 12MP ultra wide camera (13-mm, f2.4, 5-element, 120-degree view)
- 4X optical zoom range. Can take three shots from one vantage point
- 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera, with slo-mo selfie "slofie" capability and 4K video support
- Upgraded night mode
Video: All three cameras can shoot 4K 60fps video
Battery: iPhone 11 Pro has a 24-hour batter life, four hours more than the Xs; iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 30-hour battery life, five hours more than the Xs Max; fast charge adapter in box; up to 18 hours of video playback, and up 20 hours of video playback for the Pro Max
Capacity: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
Performance: A13 bionic chip with a new Machine Learning Controller and low-power design. The phone is also equipped with the ultra fast CPU and GPU
Water resistance: Water resistant up to four meters for 30 minutes
Price: iPhone 11 Pro, $999; iPhone 11 Pro Max, $1,099
