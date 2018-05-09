Mozilla: Enterprise IT pros can customize Firefox 60 for their employees

On Wednesday, Mozilla released Firefox Quantum for Enterprise, which IT professionals can customize to meet the specific needs of their employees and workplace.

Similar to how users set up personal Firefox browsers with their own preferences, IT pros can configure Firefox Quantum for Enterprise for an organization using either Group Policy on Windows or a JSON file that works across Mac, Linux, and Windows operating systems, according to a Mozilla blog post.

With enterprise features and upgraded security measures, the latest version of Firefox could better position Mozilla to overtake competitors like Chrome in the business world.

IT professionals can deploy either the standard Rapid Release (RR) of Firefox, or the Extended Support Release (ESR), which is now on version 60, the post noted. While both versions receive critical security updates as soon as possible, RR auto-updates with improvements and new features every six weeks, while ESR does so once per year.

The new version of Firefox is the first browser to support Web Authentication (WebAuthn) security standards, a set of anti-phishing rules that use sophisticated authenticators and cryptography to protect accounts, according to the post.

WebAuthn allows users to use a single device like a YubiKey to log into online accounts without typing a password, or for extra protection after entering a password. Only websites that have adopted WebAuthn will recognize your YubiKey and allow you access, the post said. In the future, WebAuthn will support mobile phones or biometrics for authentication, along with physical security keys.

Firefox Quantum for Enterprise also includes the New Tab Experience, first rolled out with Firefox Quantum last year. The feature offers a snapshot of the top sites you've visited, recent history and bookmarks, and recommendations from Pocket. With the new browser, users will see a wider layout that includes Top Sites, Recommendations by Pocket, and Highlights. Users in the US may sometimes see a sponsored story in the recommendation section; however, Mozilla, Pocket, and sponsors will not receive a copy of your browsing history, the post noted.

Firefox for Android will be shipped with Mozilla's new CSS engine, Stylo, which is optimized for mobile devices and low power consumption.

You can download the latest versions of Firefox here.

